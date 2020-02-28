Green shoots may be a mirage, recent uptick not recovery

Industrial production data (as of December) show ongoing pain in the capital goods and infrastructure/construction sectors. (Representative image)

By Sonal Varma & Aurodeep Nandi

January data suggest sub-par growth: High-frequency growth indicators are showing some signs of bottoming out on aggregate, though continued weakness across many sectors does not make us confident to call it a recovery. Consumption indicators are better at the margin, but investment and external demand remain lacklustre and credit growth continues to slow.

Nomura’s Composite Leading Indicator (CLI), which has a one-quarter lead over non-agricultural GDP data, moderated to 99.6 in Q1, marginally below 99.7 in Q4 2019, suggesting that a convincing recovery remains elusive. This reflects a weaker outturn in industrial production, real money supply and real credit growth.

The Nomura Economic Surprise Index rose to -0.07 in mid-February vs -0.38 in mid-January, mean-reverting after having reached the bottom of the +/-1 standard deviation window. This suggests a higher likelihood of positive data surprises in coming months.

The Nomura RBI Policy Signal Index fell to -0.10 for February vs -0.06 in January, moving in the direction of easing, due to lower oil prices, although still below the -0.20 threshold that firmly signals a rate cut.

Monetary policy outlook: RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) sees scope and space for further policy easing, because of its low conviction on the growth recovery and concerns about financial stability. We continue to expect a 25bps rate cut in Q2 with a probability that this could be delivered as early as in April.

Additionally, with the focus now increasingly on policy transmission, we expect RBI to follow up with more long-term repo operations (LTROs), possibly opting for a more targeted programme.

Key takeaways from Nomura’s heat-map of high-frequency data:

Consumption demand showing weak improvement: On a 3-month moving average (3-mma) basis, most consumption-demand indicators remain in deep contractionary territory with the improvement in Q4 over Q3 starting to fade in January. The nascent improvement in auto sector-like sales of passenger cars and two-wheelers in Q4 has reversed in January. By contrast, diesel consumption picked up (2.2% y-o-y, 3-mma in January vs 0.4% in December), as did tractor sales on the margin (-2.0% vs -5.3% in December). On the whole, though, data suggest substantial weakness in rural demand relative to urban demand.

Data on investment demand remain lacklustre, with a marginal improvement in railway traffic (although still contracting) and a moderation in public capex growth. Industrial production data (as of December) show ongoing pain in the capital goods and infrastructure/construction sectors.

External sector remains weak: Export performance weakened in January, as did visitor arrivals. Disappointing export growth shows that India was not benefiting from the export stabilisation in the rest of Asia before the COVID-19 outbreak (possibly because the regional export upturn was more tech-oriented). The pace of contraction in core imports (ex-oil and gold)—typically a barometer of domestic demand—worsened in Q4, but improved marginally in January.

Industrial downturn: On the supply side, the industrial sector continues to underperform, with data until December showing a deterioration in growth of overall industrial production, corporate credit and steel output. There was an improvement in cement and coal production growth in Q4 and in electricity production in January, though growth remains relatively weak. The only outperforming industrial indicator is the manufacturing PMI, which rose sharply in January.

Services sector shows marginal improvement: Most services indicators improved in Q4 and this continued in January. The services PMI is at relatively strong levels.

There has also been some improvement in air and railway passenger traffic and light commercial vehicle sales, though the improvement remains at weak levels. On the flip side, medium and heavy commercial vehicle sales continue to slump, though the pace of contraction has eased. Within financial indicators, we find the usual dichotomy of healthy deposit growth and slumping credit growth continuing.

Some of the high-frequency indicators are bottoming out. Our monthly activity indicator (MAI), which aggregates key high frequency indicators into a single index, seems to have bottomed in November. Although still contracting, the reading in December improved to -1.3% y-o-y vs -3.0% in November.

Nevertheless, we remain cautious on how sustainable this bottoming out will be. Most of the indicators that have shown an improvement, but remain at relatively low levels and largely in contractionary territory. While the jump in core imports and PMI data indicate a pickup in domestic activity in January, this may reflect only inventory stocking, rather than a durable pickup in final demand. Given the slump in imports of investment goods and contraction in consumer goods import growth, it is too early to conclude that the improvement is due to sustained domestic demand.

Additionally, the continued slowdown in credit growth also adds to our downbeat assessment of the economic prospects—indicating a confluence of weak demand conditions and elevated risk aversion by banks. Even if headline growth eventually improves, the chasm between haves and have-nots in terms of the availability of bank credit is unlikely to correct soon. Despite the RBI resorting to unconventional injections of liquidity through (LTRO), we believe it will do little to address the credit market dysfunction.

Overall, we maintain our below-consensus outlook on growth, expecting GDP growth to dip further to 4.3% y-o-y in Q4 (data due 28 February) vs 4.5% in Q3 (Consensus: 4.7%). In FY21, we expect GDP growth to average 5.7% y-o-y, below the RBI’s forecast of 6%. A key downside risk—both on the supply and the demand side—is the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak. On the supply side, China accounts for ~14% of India’s imports and the outbreak is likely to disrupt supplies for key industries such as pharmaceuticals, auto, electronics and solar power. The production shortages will likely weigh on industrial activity starting February. On the demand side, the resulting spillover onto global growth is likely to further cloud the outlook for India’s export and investment cycle.

With CPI inflation in December and January ~1.5pp higher than RBI’s upper bound target of 6%, prospects of further easing have currently stalled. However, we believe January marks the peak inflation reading for this year, and it is likely to moderate in February—though it is likely to remain elevated at over 6%. Further disinflationary pressures should stem from the correction in vegetable prices and fall in global commodity prices, particularly of crude oil. By contrast, COVID-19-led supply disruptions may put upward pressure on pharma and consumer good prices. Still, we expect CPI inflation to moderate from ~6.5% in Q1 to 4.7-4.6% in Q2 and Q3, and ultimately slide to 2.4% in Q4. Most MPC members are presently convinced that despite the current spike in inflation and the potential for it to remain above 5% until Q3 (according to RBI projections), there is space to ease further. In our view, it is a question of ‘when’ rather than ‘if’, with conviction on the growth recovery being low among most members, and the Governor expressing concerns about financial stability.

Edited excerpts from Nomura’s “Asia Insights” (February 25)

Authors are research analysts with Nomura Holdings. Views are personal