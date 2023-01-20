scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Green bonds see a dip

By number of issues, the sustainable finance volume decreased 12% compared to 2021. American borrowers accounted for 39% of overall sustainable lending in the year.

Written by Saikat Neogi
Green bonds see a dip
Sustainable finance bonds totalled $744 billion in 2022, a drop of 26% compared to 2021. (IE)

Global mergers and acquisitions (M&As) involving sustainable companies, which have a minimally negative or even potentially positive effect on the environment, declined 24% to $159 billion in 2022, a two-year low.

By number of deals, the US and China accounted for 16% of the total, followed by Spain and India at 6%. Sustainable finance bonds totalled $744 billion in 2022, a drop of 26% compared to 2021.

Also read: Should Trai mandate caller ID?

Also Read

By number of issues, the sustainable finance volume decreased 12% compared to 2021. American borrowers accounted for 39% of overall sustainable lending in the year.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 20-01-2023 at 04:45:00 am