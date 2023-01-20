Green bonds see a dip

Global mergers and acquisitions (M&As) involving sustainable companies, which have a minimally negative or even potentially positive effect on the environment, declined 24% to $159 billion in 2022, a two-year low.

By number of deals, the US and China accounted for 16% of the total, followed by Spain and India at 6%. Sustainable finance bonds totalled $744 billion in 2022, a drop of 26% compared to 2021.

Also read: Should Trai mandate caller ID?

By number of issues, the sustainable finance volume decreased 12% compared to 2021. American borrowers accounted for 39% of overall sustainable lending in the year.