  • MORE MARKET STATS

Govt’s decision to run a security audit is sound; it also needs to invest more in cybersecurity

By: |
Published: July 22, 2020 7:45 AM

However, if China’s attempts to hack are a security threat, then these audits must be mandated for all departments, and at periodic intervals.

Also, India needs a coordinated cybersecurity approachAlso, India needs a coordinated cybersecurity approach

On Monday, the department of telecommunication (DoT) asked all its web portal and websites to conduct a security audit against the threat of attacks from servers based out of China. As per the Indian Express, the department has also asked web portals and websites to upgrade only security and system used by officials in the ministry. It has also submitted a report to the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In). While the government has been asking companies to upgrade their cybersecurity infrastructure, this paper has argued that the government, which is the largest repository of user data, do the same. The attempt by DoT, thus, is a welcome one.

However, if China’s attempts to hack are a security threat, then these audits must be mandated for all departments, and at periodic intervals. Also, India needs a coordinated cybersecurity approach. Last year, the attack on the Kudankulam Nuclear plant exposed fissures in India’s cybersecurity plan. Despite the government talking about a cybersecurity strategy for years now, it is yet to release the 2020 document. Upgradation of technology infrastructure and systems would mean little if the country cannot have a coordinated cybersecurity policy, which can help alert different departments at the time of an attack. India, at present, has 36 departmental agencies besides CERT-In, and each state has its own body. Structures across are different. India needs a single umbrella organisation if it is to stave off any credible threats or ensure that all systems do not get affected at once.

Related News

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. OPINION
  3. Govts decision to run a security audit is sound it also needs to invest more in cybersecurity
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Covid concerns: That 23.5% of Delhi had Coronavirus isn’t all bad news
2AGR-dues case: Once SC ruled, case should have gone to technical body
3Covid crisis: The avoidable depression of the 2020s