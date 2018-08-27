Government must get pulses policy right, freeing up for exports and a futures market for the crops is essential

Pulses are the single most important source of protein for a large section of the population. Food and nutrition security thus requires a balanced policy for pulses management.

Pulses are the single most important source of protein for a large section of the population. Food and nutrition security thus requires a balanced policy for pulses management. An ad hoc policy framework has led to a situation where the government is grappling with an unprecedented 5.5 million tonnes (mt) of pulses. Following a record production of 24.5 mt of pulses in FY18, government agencies procured 4.4 mt from farmers at MSP,in addition to the government holding a buffer stock of 1.1 million tonnes from the previous season.

The procurement drive and low market prices have left the government with the Herculean task of disposing off the accumulated stocks without impacting prices of, say, tur, which is currently below MSP. Offloading of stocks in local markets and the ensuing glut is further suppressing farm gate prices. The recently hiked MSPs for the kharif season is expected to prop up FY19 pulses production to an estimated 23.81 mt despite a fall in acreage due to a less than normal monsoon. The excess stocks will hamper chances of a price surge. The government, therefore, must gear up for another season of massive procurement.

A key enabler for smooth procurement in the coming marketing season is disposal of the procured stocks and making the godowns vacant. Inability to sell the excess stocks has led to losses on account of interest, storage, as well as damage to stocks due to the limited shelf life estimated at over Rs 2,000 crore.

Disposal is constrained by prevailing low market prices. Tur is trading at around Rs 3,800 per tonne, 30% below the MSP. Another reason is the decision taken to process a large portion of the stock and sell in bulk to government institutions such as the army. The Centre is now also proposing to introduce pulses under PDS in 200 districts. Disposal through the PDS could cost the Centre an additional Rs 5,000 crore compared to a “as is where is” sale.Faced with a chronic deficit and post the pulses price spike of FY16, the government jumped into action with the announcement of the creation of a buffer stock alongside sharp increases in the MSPs of pulses. However, the measures appear to have backfired.

Pegging MSPs unrelated to demand intensifies distortions by sending out illusionary price signals and leads to over-production. The government fails to retreat from the politically-motivated move of increasing MSPs. An unstable trade policy has added to the woes. Further, a plan of such large-scale procurement should have entailed a simultaneous scheme for disposal.

Offloading excess stocks before the next season must be made a priority. Allotment of the stock to bulk government consumers as well as to the PDS is not only time-consuming and costly , but could also become a logistical nightmare. The government has limited expertise and no processing facilities. The stocks have to be moved from godowns to a multitude of private dal mills for processing. Post-processing, they have to be transported to the distribution points. With prices already ruling at comfortable levels, there is no logic in undertaking this wasteful exercise. The immediate solution has to revolve around auctioning of stocks to processors and distributors for consumption; this will enable the stocks to reach consumers and the market in an efficient manner. Private entities should also be permitted to export stocks, wherever feasible.

At the policy level, the scenario that has unfolded makes it clear that relying solely on government agencies is not just insufficient for farmers, but has huge implications for the overall economy. Thus, there is an urgent need to engage credible private sector agencies, both as part of the price support mechanism as well as for the disposal of pulses.

Credible private entities could procure pulses from farmers in lieu of a set of policy-enablers and incentives. The entities can be mandated to procure the assigned commodities from farmers or the market through a transparent online platform. Finally, the government also needs to pro-actively promote the launch of futures and options for pulses through commodity exchanges. A well-functioning derivatives market is essential not only to this framework but for robust price discovery for producers to enable rational cropping decisions.

Sanjay Kaul is CEO and MD of National Collateral Management Services