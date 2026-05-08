Investors love to preach governance—until a founder makes them rich enough to ignore it. Boards speak of independence, proxy advisers obsess over CEO pay and minority shareholder rights, and institutional investors routinely demand accountability and transparency. Yet when a charismatic entrepreneur delivers extraordinary returns, many of those principles suddenly become negotiable. Thursday’s disclosures around SpaceX and its proposed initial public offering starkly expose this contradiction.

The filings reportedly grant Elon Musk sweeping control while curbing shareholder rights to challenge management and force votes on governance. And the only person who can fire Musk is Musk, who will retain majority control through supervoting shares. Such a structure would ordinarily alarm investors. Instead, markets appear largely willing to accept it because Musk has already established the bargain clearly: this is a founder-centric empire, run by his rules. Investors can take it or leave it. Most, unsurprisingly, are taking it.

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Triple Lockdown

That tolerance reflects an increasingly entrenched hierarchy in modern capitalism: performance first, narrative second, and governance third. Musk has repeatedly demonstrated an ability to create enormous value, first through Tesla and now through SpaceX’s dominance in reusable rockets and satellite infrastructure. Investors are not merely buying into companies; they are buying into the mythology of Musk himself—the belief that he can compress timelines, attract elite talent, and force industries to evolve faster than conventional management ever could.

Markets have seen versions of this founder exceptionalism before with Steve Jobs, Jeff Bezos, and Mark Zuckerberg. But Musk pushes the idea further than anyone else. Unlike many promoters who publicly celebrate governance while privately concentrating power, Musk has never hidden his instincts. His impulsive communication style, attacks on regulators, political interventions, and centralisation of authority have always been visible. Investors backed him anyway because the returns were simply too compelling to ignore.

Key-Man Fragility

But the SpaceX filings also underline the dangers of this model. The more a company becomes identified with one individual, the greater the fragility beneath the valuation premium. SpaceX’s disclosures reportedly acknowledge the enormous “key-man risk” surrounding Musk. That risk is no longer theoretical. His attention is now fragmented across multiple ventures—Tesla, SpaceX, X, xAI, and political activity—raising legitimate questions about whether even an exceptional founder can effectively manage such a sprawling personal empire. Markets often assume that visionary leadership automatically compensates for weak institutional structures. History suggests otherwise. Companies built too heavily around a single personality frequently struggle with succession, continuity, and internal challenge precisely because institutions never fully mature beyond the founder’s shadow. The deeper problem, however, lies not with Musk but with investors themselves.

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Markets claim to reward institutions, yet repeatedly suspend those standards for charismatic wealth creators. Governance concerns become meaningful only after growth slows or value destruction begins. Until then, almost anything can be rationalised. The SpaceX disclosures openly acknowledge what investors had already accepted implicitly: they are investing in Musk first and the institution second. That may continue to work spectacularly well for some time. But capital markets should recognise the long-term contradiction they are encouraging. Institutions weakened in the service of personality cults may produce extraordinary wealth in the short run, but they also create companies that can become dangerously vulnerable the moment the founder falters. There is a lesson here for Indian investors, many of whom also tend to place unquestioning faith in larger-than-life promoters. The latter often turn corporate governance into an afterthought and minority shareholders into mere spectators.