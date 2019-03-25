Google is set to change the whole gaming industry — Here’s how

With gaming already becoming an Asian Games sport, it is not surprising that attention is turning towards online gaming.

While gaming had moved beyond bad graphics and unrealistic versions, unfortunately, gaming boxes are still reminiscent of the clunky equipment of the early 2000s. The evolution of Sony’s PlayStation, Nintendo’s Wii and Microsoft’s Xbox has been limited to adding more graphics, and functionality, packed into chunky housing. Google is set to change all this. On Thursday, the company announced that it would soon be rolling out its online gaming system called Stadia, which would turn potentially any device—laptop, mobile, desktop—into a gaming system, without the need of having higher computing or graphics processing power. Instead of a console, Google would carry out all the processing online, with the devices requiring only a fast internet connection. What Google is doing may be nothing new—mobile games like PUBG and Fortnite, have already changed the gaming landscape, with a combined user base of over 300 million—it will undoubtedly make gaming more accessible to the general population. As everybody cannot purchase a $300 (Rs 25,000) machine, it would allow more people to access high quality gaming.

With gaming already becoming an Asian Games sport, it is not surprising that attention is turning towards online gaming. More so, when internet speeds and cheap availability is making smartphones a necessity rather than a luxury. As Google forays into gaming, it shall also establish its domain in another area of technology, while also challenging Microsoft’s and Sony’s monopoly over the field.