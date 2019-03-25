Google is set to change the whole gaming industry — Here’s how

By: | Published: March 25, 2019 5:38 AM

The company announced that it would soon be rolling out its online gaming system

With gaming already becoming an Asian Games sport, it is not surprising that attention is turning towards online gaming.

While gaming had moved beyond bad graphics and unrealistic versions, unfortunately, gaming boxes are still reminiscent of the clunky equipment of the early 2000s. The evolution of Sony’s PlayStation, Nintendo’s Wii and Microsoft’s Xbox has been limited to adding more graphics, and functionality, packed into chunky housing. Google is set to change all this. On Thursday, the company announced that it would soon be rolling out its online gaming system called Stadia, which would turn potentially any device—laptop, mobile, desktop—into a gaming system, without the need of having higher computing or graphics processing power. Instead of a console, Google would carry out all the processing online, with the devices requiring only a fast internet connection. What Google is doing may be nothing new—mobile games like PUBG and Fortnite, have already changed the gaming landscape, with a combined user base of over 300 million—it will undoubtedly make gaming more accessible to the general population. As everybody cannot purchase a $300 (Rs 25,000) machine, it would allow more people to access high quality gaming.

With gaming already becoming an Asian Games sport, it is not surprising that attention is turning towards online gaming. More so, when internet speeds and cheap availability is making smartphones a necessity rather than a luxury. As Google forays into gaming, it shall also establish its domain in another area of technology, while also challenging Microsoft’s and Sony’s monopoly over the field.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. OPINION
  3. Google is set to change the whole gaming industry — Here’s how
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition