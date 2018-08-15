Google Eyes: In the light of Google’s relentless tracking, what meaning does ‘consent’ have for the data privacy ecosystem?

Google services continuing to track users’ location on Android and iPhone devices, even after they have been told expressly not to, is a serious breach of individuals’ privacy. An investigation by the Associated Press found that many Google services continue to store users’ location data even when the latter’s privacy setting, that allows this, has been turned off. Princeton University scientists have corroborated AP’s findings. For instance, when a user launches Google Maps on her device the first time, Google asks for permission to record location data—data that is shown by Maps to the user via the Timeline section. But, if she pauses location data recording, rather than Maps stopping recording of Location History, all time-stamped location data gets logged automatically. Though Google lets the user know that this data is being recorded in the manner that it is, experts believe that it is a significant privacy risk. The larger question though is, while Google explicitly makes it clear, could there be those that don’t disclose such tracking?

And, what relevance does consent have in the digital privacy ecosystem now?

Part of the problem is, as Google notes correctly, such information gathering allows it to tailor its services for individual users. And, in an increasingly interconnected, digital world, most users do put a premium on a seamless digital service experience. However, as a Digit report notes, critics in the US believe that Google’s unrelenting tracking is perhaps driven by its interests in boosting advertising revenue. In a post-Cambridge Analytica world—where the privacy breach of a constituency of Facebook users resident in the West forced the social media giant to overhaul its privacy architecture—digital businesses, including Google, can’t afford to be blasé about undermining the privacy of their consumers. Else, they can’t really complain when strict legal boundaries—think of EU’s General Data Protection Regulation—are drawn around what data of consumers they can use and how.