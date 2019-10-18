Good move to grant leading private engineering/ management schools greater autonomy

While graded autonomy might seem complicated, it is a huge improvement on the prevailing system where course creation, curriculum development, and faculty appointment pay little heed to industry demands.

The decision of the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) to grant graded autonomy to leading private engineering and business schools is a welcome move. As per the University Grants Commission (Categorisation of Universities for the Grant of Graded Autonomy) Regulations, 2017, universities, both private and public, will be divided into three categories based on their rating by the National Board of Accreditation and showing in global subject rankings. Private engineering/business schools belonging to category-1, apart from being eligible for grants without the requirement of inspections, will now be free to offer new courses, open research parks, incubation centres, etc, without approval as long as these are in the self-financing mode. They can also independently decide on salaries and fees. Academic autonomy has also been extended to category-2 institutions.

While graded autonomy might seem complicated, it is a huge improvement on the prevailing system where course creation, curriculum development, and faculty appointment pay little heed to industry demands. This cuts down red tapism and bureaucratic delays, and allows for greater alignment between educational institutes and the jobs market. One way to overcome the problem of a skills gap in India is to grant autonomy to higher education institutes across the board, and let the success of their graduating students in the jobs market dictate the institutes’ reputations. While this might still be a long way to go, AICTE’s decision is definitely a good move forward.