Go Corona Go: Some leaders could just end up giving Covid-19 a walkover

The way some Indian leaders have behaved recently, they could just end up giving Covid-19 a walkover.
Right after Karnataka announced extensive lockdowns to fight SARS CoV-2, CM BS Yeddiyurappa attended a 5,000-strong wedding. The BJP Madhya Pradesh unit arranged a grand welcome for new inductee Jyotiraditya Scindia last week, with thousands thronging the streets—the government’s corona advice be damned. Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik participated in a massive—some would call it well-meaning— gathering along with many fellow party-men to demonstrate proper hand-washing. You would have thought avoiding a gathering would be a priority for anyone who sincerely aims to fight the pandemic.
Add to this the downright dangerous precedence political and community leaders in India are setting. You have a Kailash Vijayvargiya proudly proclaiming that with 33 crore (Hindu) gods and goddesses, there is nothing that the virus can do to India, and, the Hindu Mahasabha organising a gaumutra (cow urine) sipping get-together. Some cow urine distillates may have some bioenhancing properties—true of other ungulates, too—but surely the concoction at a gaumutra party isn’t the safest bet against SARS CoV-2? Given all this, it doesn’t seem too surprising that RPI leader Ramdas Athawale should have gathered a crowd to chant “Go Corona, Corona Go”! Or that the Ayodhya district administration should insist on Ram Navami celebrations, despite the chief medical officer’s advice to the give it a pass this year.
