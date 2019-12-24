Getting skilling right: Track record of existing programmes remains poor

Last year, a CAG audit of the Rajasthan Skill and Livelihoods Development Corporation found that just a third of the job placements claimed during 2014-17 were genuine.

There is little doubt the national skilling programme, under the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY), has got better with age. While the first iteration saw the skilling of 18 lakh persons—at a cost of Rs 1,500 crore—the second one has been 69 lakh persons getting enrolled, 66 lakh getting trained, and 50 lakh getting certifications of training from agencies appointed as third-party evaluators. Where it gets worrying, however, is that apart from the fact that the training target was one crore, just 15 lakh—a fourth of those trained—actually got jobs. And, a report by the parliamentary standing committee found that despite the link between PMKVY and Mudra, just a little over 2% of candidates were sanctioned loans. Last year, a CAG audit of the Rajasthan Skill and Livelihoods Development Corporation found that just a third of the job placements claimed during 2014-17 were genuine.

This is not to say that India does not need a PMKVY; of course, it does. But, not only does the PMKVY need to reach out and train more people, the skills taught have to be upgraded in a very big way since many of the skills being taught right now are very basic and for jobs that are rapidly getting outdated. Indeed, skills being taught need to include, for instance, precision-welding for underseas pipes, or the use of big data. Dedicated skills universities, such as the one run by TeamLease, are probably a good idea where, in association with industry organisations, students can get a diploma along with some basic education in, say, management. More than that, it would be a good idea to encourage existing colleges/universities to branch out into these areas. The government would also do well to, wherever possible, also provide some kind of stipend to those undergoing training since, where the courses are not online or part-time, students need to give up their jobs as well.