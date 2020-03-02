Getting closer to a major India-US trade pact

It may also be useful to look at the US-Mexico-Canada agreement in defining the ‘scope’ and ‘intent’ of an Indo-US big deal on trade.

By Prashant Sharma

Clearing speculations about a limited trade package before he landed in India on his first state visit on February 24-25, US President Donald Trump had hinted directing mutual negotiations towards a larger Indo-US deal on trade. His overture has found a mention in the Indo-US Joint Statement finally. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Trump have achieved that consensus and decided to move the ongoing discussions for a big deal, presumably a deep FTA. This milestone, however, comes with a burden to find and deepen convergences between Modi’s ‘open, fair and balanced’ and Trump’s ‘fair and reciprocal’ approaches to trade. It is going to be one of the intriguing elements in view of Modi’s latest designation of bilateral relations as a ‘comprehensive global strategic partnership’.

If mega events are to be a yardstick, then it becomes implausible for nations to avoid delaying mutual trade and economic reconciliation any further. Put together, a spectacular mark of support by millions of people in ‘Howdy, Modi!’ on September 22, 2019, in Houston, and ‘Namaste Trump’ on February 24, 2020, in Ahmedabad is no less than a mandate for taking Indo-US relations to higher levels.

Noticeably, Trump made a standalone visit to India, unlike his predecessors. It was also his first state visit since he became the President in 2016. He came against the backdrop of transformational changes experienced in bilateral trade over the last 20 years. In 2001, the bilateral trade was $20 billion. In 2018, it was $142 billion—the increase from 2017 to 2018 alone was $17 billion. It has crossed $150 billion in 2019. The US has surpassed China to become India’s largest trading partner. Growing US defence, energy including civil and military aircraft imports by India apart from cooperation on higher education was applauded by the two leaders.

Hitherto, postponement of a limited trade deal on various occasions has disappointed businesses and people on both sides. But frantic debates and interactions on contentious issues pertaining to agriculture, data localisation, medical devices, marine food, electronics, H1B visa, intellectual property, tit-for-tat tariffs, among other market-access barriers, seemed to have fostered mutual understanding.

It is now time to leverage that out and work out synergies between the varying (and possibly converging) approaches of the two leaders on trade. Not only will that improve mutual understanding, but also help facilitate a holistic framework for growing qualitative and quantitative nuances in the relationship.

As part of that, other than removal of tariffs on India’s steel and aluminium levied by the US on grounds of national security, removal on restrictions on H1B visa and restoration of the preferential treatment under the Generalized System of Preferences (GSP), India should pursue the revocation of the US’s withdrawal of India from its developing country list.

The unilateral removal of developing country category can prove to be intimidating as besides possibly laying constraints to India’s demand for GSP restoration, it may aim at employing greater scrutiny of Indian regulations, which, if not dealt well, could exacerbate mutual acrimony on trade and economic issues.

Similarly, markets access to the US—for medical devices and agriculture, other than issues pertaining to intellectual property—must be aligned by India with its development and moral priorities. A recent knowledge-sharing pact to enrich IPR systems of both the nations is a step in that direction. On issues related to market access for US dairy products, both the sides should work towards finding mutually-acceptable and innovative solutions. For example, cooperation in defining standards as well as testing and certification infrastructure and services culminated through mutual recognition agreements (MRAs) could be a way forward. Besides furthering cooperation on standards, the extent should go beyond to also cover ‘end-to-end encryption’ of cross-border data flows and ‘end-to-end certification’ of high-end technology as well as advanced material imports—for example, under the growing civil-nuclear cooperation.

It may also be useful to look at the US-Mexico-Canada agreement in defining the ‘scope’ and ‘intent’ of an Indo-US big deal on trade. That could help the negotiators in drawing synergies between Modi’s ‘Make for India and Make from India’ economic construct and related US domestic and global priorities.

On implementation, a model framework that is not liberalisation- but development-centric—like the WTO’s Trade Facilitation Agreement—as also proposed by Mehta and Kulkarni in their recent article could be developed.

Not only will that help develop a holistic framework for a big trade deal between India and the US, but also facilitate mechanisms to define and address immediate, interim and long-term issues. In a phased manner, it will help India to identify the required technical assistance and capacity building needs from the US. Further, such a deal would help the US maximise its economic interests domestically and globally, as also help India address its wrenching socioe-conomic priorities amid growing demographic challenges.

Both the nations should chart out a holistic framework for ‘people-driven’ and ‘people-centric’ bilateral relations, particularly on trade. These should be based on economic complementarities, development stages and priorities, shared values, people-to-people contact, and geopolitical linkages. Hope the meeting will sooner rather than later help Indians and Americans realise shared dreams.

The author is a Jaipur-based global economic and strategic affairs analyst, working with CUTS International. Views are personal