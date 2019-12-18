Gender gap: India badly needs to focus on improving women’s access to healthcare

The country ranked 98th in WEF’s first report in 2006. Since then, it has fallen due to poor performance in three out of four indicators.

India dropped from 108th to 112th in World Economic Forum’s (WEF’s) Global Gender Gap Index, as per the Global Gender Gap Report 2020. India has seen disparity between the genders widen with respect to health and survival, and economic participation, ranking in the bottom five. It was placed below China (106), Sri Lanka (102), Nepal (101), Brazil (92), and Bangladesh (50). It will take 99.5 years to close the existing gender gap , an improvement from 108 years needed in 2018. However, this still means that parity between men and women would take more than a lifetime to achieve.The political gap would take 95 years to close whereas the economic opportunity gap would take 257 years—worse than 2018’s 202 years.

The country ranked 98th in WEF’s first report in 2006. Since then, it has fallen due to poor performance in three out of four indicators. It is ranked 18th on political empowerment, 112th on educational attainment, 149th in economic participation and 150th on health and survival. Millions of women in the country can’t avail the same healthcare as men. Despite the high rank on political empowerment, women currently have very low representation—14.4% in Parliament. The Centre’s investment in healthcare schemes will get undermined if the access for women remains poor despite exclusive schemes for them. The government needs to make sure that maternal and women’s healthcare is a top priority. In terms of economic opportunities, the poor showing is mainly due to women being under-represented in emerging-technology jobs. India needs to increase efforts to skill more women in these fields. Else, the potential of a large chunk of the population will remain unrealised.