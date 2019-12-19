Gender equity has to be written in the code of digital economy

Mobile phones, the internet and digital platforms have opened up extensive opportunities for women.

Digitisation is the best thing to happen for gender parity. Technology has the potential to give women unprecedented levels of economic and social autonomy by lowering the barriers to learning, work and entrepreneurship.

Mobile phones, the internet and digital platforms have opened up extensive opportunities for women. Fintech has given them independent financial existence and e-commerce has created the option of building online business with minimal knowhow and capital. Social media has opened access to business and professional networks, and online collaboration tools allow women to work or get things done without having to travel or spend a lot of time away.

Digitisation is also increasing women’s presence at workplaces by making them feel more secure. GPS on mobile phones has allowed women to travel long distances and work late, by allowing them to share their movements. Women are also able to undertake jobs that were earlier the preserve of men, such as driving taxis. Digital taxi apps are attracting women drivers by assuring them of safety and matching women customers with women drivers.

Data and AI have emerged as the antidote for gender bias in hiring, assignments and promotions. As performance and potential get measured in data points, career progress becomes less dependent on touchy-feely evaluation of personality and attitude. Analytics offer women greater assurance against discrimination, provided the algorithms are trained on inclusive data. AI can also be used to identify the hidden biases in hiring and promotions in organisations.

AI has come to the rescue of women start-up founders, too. VCs have begun to focus more on the merits of the project and less on the experience or seriousness of women entrepreneurs. Data analytics and decision-aiding algorithms are doing a better job of breaking the glass ceiling than ideological schemes for fixing gender imbalance at work and in business.

However, despite all the good that technology can do for women, there is a gaping digital divide between men and women. According to the latest data on mobile phone ownership and connectivity, India has a gender gap of 26% in mobile ownership and 56% in mobile internet access; this is despite a substantial improvement in affordability of mobile phones and data packs.

The tech industry continues to be populated mostly by men. According to the latest gender gap report of the World Economic Forum, women form less than a third of a broad category of professional and technical workers in India. It is no surprise that India ranks 112th on gender parity among the 153 ranked countries. But the digital divide between genders is not just an Indian problem.

According to an OECD (Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development) report on global gender divide in the digital economy, 15-year-old girls are half as likely as boys to aspire for careers in engineering, and three times more likely to end up in healthcare industry. Women are only 20% of the graduates in information and communication technology, and they are less than 10% of the investing partners in the top VC firms, adds the report. Nearly 90% of the software and AI algorithms are written by men, and a similar portion of innovative start-ups are founded by men. Women founders of start-ups get lesser funding, and are less likely to get acquired or have an IPO.

This male-biased growth of the digital economy has implications for gender parity in the future. According to an IMF paper, globally, about 180 million ‘female’ jobs are at a high risk of extinction because of automation. A lot of the clerical and customer-facing jobs that are dominated by women are being taken over by bots.

However, it is also likely that automation would favour women’s attributes and would create more ‘female’ jobs than it would extinguish. It is easier to automate analytical intelligence than emotional intelligence. Invariably, women score much higher on emotional competencies such as empathy expression and conflict management.

Still, care has to be taken to ensure that women do not get funnelled into the roles of facilitating work and collaboration. Women’s caring and conciliatory attributes must not be used against them to herd them in docile, subservient functions. The stereotyping has happened in digital voice assistants, and the default voice on most consumer devices is of women; the tone and vocabulary is more docile than bright.

Women themselves can make a big difference to gender parity in the digital age by getting more involved in the development of new technologies and products. More women need to pursue study of science, technology, engineering and maths to break into the tech industry, and build things from women’s perspective. Even just as consumers and business leaders, women can shape technology with their insights about behaviour and priorities.

However, technology is just one piece of the gender parity puzzle. Mindset is still the key. Making parity a management task and sloganeering has not worked. Gender equity has to be written in the code of the digital economy.

The author is Director general, AIMA (All India Management Association)