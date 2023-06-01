GDP growth surprises

By NR Bhanumurthy

The official GDP numbers beat almost all the estimates, barring that of the Reserve Bank of India Governor, who recently said that real GDP growth could be more than 7% in FY23. The actual number, based on provisional estimates, is at 7.2% for the whole year and 6.1% for the Q4 of FY23. The GVA growth for the whole of FY23 is 7%. These numbers clearly suggest that Indian economy is indeed a ‘bright spot’ in the troubled global economy. Those looking at the GDP numbers of advanced countries, where some have fallen into recession while others are staring at it, would confirm that post-Covid recovery in India is robust and expected to sustain the momentum in the coming quarters.

With inflation rates being range-bound and with better financial market conditions, the Indian economy appears more stable than other emerging market and developing economies. But the larger concern is whether India can sustain this growth momentum in the FY24 and beyond, especially when the global economy is in choppy waters? But, before that, there are a few interesting readings from the detailed GDP press release.

On the expenditure side, while, compared to FY22, there is a decline in the growth rates of all components in FY23, the growth rates of investments as well as exports are in double-digits (11.4% and 13.6%, respectively). There is a sharp decline in the growth of Government Final Consumption Expenditure (0.1% compared to 6.6%). While this could be due to the policy choice of the governments (both the Centre and the states) to focus more on capital spending compared to consumption spending to improve the quality of expenditure, this could also be due to withdrawal of some of the schemes that were implemented during Covid.

Another interesting reading from the press release is the data on the investment rate. At current prices, the investment rate is about 31.1%, a marginal decline from 31.2% in FY22. However, if one looks at constant prices, the investment rate sharply increases to 36.2% in FY23 compared to 34.4% in FY22—very contrasting figures leading to public policy debates.

In our view, conceptually, if one uses the same deflator, there should not be much difference between these numbers. In this case, the GDP deflator appears to be much larger than the investment deflator. And, if one looks at the methodology of how estimates are made between current and constant prices, one will get the actual reason for differences in the GDP deflator and the investment deflator. Hence, it is preferred to look at the investment rate numbers in current prices than in constant prices.

At the macro level, the growth rate of (inflation) of the GDP deflator is 8.9% while the same, based on CPI, is 6.7%—this could be one reason for the differences in the investment rates in current and constant prices!

On the gross value addition side, a major concern is the manufacturing sector, which registers a growth of 1.3%. But, there appears to be a recovery in Q4, where, after a negative growth for two consecutive quarters, manufacturing registered a growth of 4.5%. As these numbers are based on extrapolation of relevant leading indicators, it appears that low manufacturing sector growth could be due to low growth in two indicators—cargo handled at airports and net tonne kilometers at the railways, both showed sharp declines in FY23 compared to FY22. On the other hand, both agriculture and services growth have compensated for the low growth in the manufacturing sector. A 4% growth in the agriculture sector is good news for the rural economy. But, this growth is largely due to sharp recovery in the second half of FY23 (with 4.7% and 5.5% in Q3 and Q4, respectively). On the services front, with opening up of contact-intensive segments as well as due to external demand, there is a sharp recovery in the second half of FY23. In a way, these numbers provide a mixed picture at the sectoral level.

From here, it is crucial to understand how the Indian economy will perform. Many estimates suggest that GDP growth could be close to 6% in FY24 and the RBI Governor suggests it could be close to 6.5%. There are both upside and downside risks for India to register a growth of 6.5%, if we divide the growth rate into permanent (structural) and transitory (cyclical) components—one determined by the structural factors and the other determined by the shocks (domestic, external, seasonal, etc).

Given that there is a recovery in the non-food credit to private sector to pre-Covid levels, sharp increase in government capital expenditures in FY24 and its subsequent crowding-in impact on private investments, one should expect the investment rate to increase further from its present level of 31.1%, thus at least retaining the structural part of the growth rate in FY24.

On the transitory side, there are two downside risks—slowdown in agricultural sector (even if we assume the absence of El Nino effect) and the recessionary (or slowdown) trends in major trading partners. On agriculture growth, with high growth in three consecutive years and with reverse migration of labourers from agriculture to contact-intensive service sector (including construction), there could be a decline in two major inputs—land and labour. Further, there are clear signs that banks are focusing more on the non-agricultural sectors in terms of credit as there is recovery in demand, leading to less credit for agriculture.

Hence, the expected decline in land, labour and capital could have impact on agricultural growth. On the external front, there are already signs of pressure on export demand, and going forward, with trading partners showing growth stress, it could only get accentuated. On balance, combining the permanent and transitory components, though lower than FY24, we could still achieve a growth between 6% and 6.5%.

The author is Vice chancellor, Dr BR Ambedkar School of Economics University, Bengaluru

Views are personal