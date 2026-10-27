By Himani Agrawal

For most people, AI will not be experienced as a model, a benchmark or a piece of infrastructure. It will be experienced in a much simpler way: Did I get the right care? Did I find what I needed? Was my problem resolved? Could I access the service or opportunity I was entitled to?

That makes the customer and citizen interface one of the most tangible places where AI can create value. India is particularly well placed for this shift. Over the past decade, the country built digital identity, payments and data platforms at population scale. The next opportunity is to move from digital access to intelligent outcomes, where services become more contextual, multilingual, conversational and easier to act on. The core idea is simple: AI can reduce the distance between an individual’s intent and the outcome they are trying to achieve.

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Healthcare shows why this matters. In a system where clinician time is scarce, every small improvement in workflow can translate into more capacity for care. Apollo Hospitals has used AI to help clinicians reclaim upto 20% of the time previously spent gathering data. At another level of scale, eSanjeevani has delivered more than 410 million telemedicine consultations, and is using AI-powered capabilities such as speech analytics and clinical decision support to improve productivity and the patient experience. The promise of AI here is to help clinicians surface the right information faster, simplify patient journeys and extend expertise further.

Retail and e-commerce present a different version of the same shift. Digital commerce was built around search, menus and filters. AI can make discovery more intent-led. A customer should increasingly be able to describe what they need in natural language, refine that need through conversation, compare options and move towards an action without navigating a maze of pages. The opportunity extends beyond recommendations to service, returns, support and post-purchase engagement, where context can turn a fragmented journey into a continuous one.

Customer service offers another clear signal. Air India’s AI system handles around 40,000 customer queries a day across more than 1,300 use cases and has resolved more than 13 million conversations with a 97% success rate. The value goes beyond speed. Routine demand can be handled at scale while people focus their time on the cases where judgment, empathy and intervention matter most.

Public services may be where the impact becomes most consequential. Complex systems are difficult to navigate even when they are online. AI can make them more intuitive and inclusive by helping citizens express intent in their own language and guiding them towards the right service. India’s eShram platform already serves more than 313 million informal-sector workers and is using AI-powered capabilities for services such as CV creation, mock interviews and improved job matching. The measure of success is whether technology helps someone reach an opportunity that was previously harder to access.

But the interface is only the visible layer. AI that participates in healthcare, commerce or public services must be dependable. Four foundations become critical: infrastructure that provides local capacity, resilience and low latency; trust built through security, privacy, governance and data-residency choices; skills that allow people to redesign services around AI; and a clear link between investment and measurable outcomes.

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This is also why India’s AI infrastructure build-out matters. Microsoft’s fourth Azure region in Hyderabad is now live, adding local capacity alongside our existing regions in Pune, Chennai and Mumbai. Our broader investments in trusted cloud, skilling and enterprise adoption are built around the same conviction: these foundations must advance together if AI is to move from experimentation into mission-critical use.

The next phase of AI should therefore be judged less by how much intelligence we can make available and more by what that intelligence enables people to accomplish. For a patient, that could mean reaching the right care sooner. For a shopper, finding the right product with less friction. For a worker, accessing an opportunity more easily. For a citizen, navigating a service that once felt out of reach.

India has already shown that technology can expand access at extraordinary scale. The next leap is to make that access intelligent, trusted and outcome-oriented, and to do it at population scale.

The writer is COO, Microsoft India and South Asia.

Disclaimer: The views expressed are the author’s own and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express.