By Nachiket Mor

World Mental Health Day is an opportunity to reflect on India’s enormous mental health treatment gap. However, focusing exclusively on this gap risks pushing us towards an expensive and ultimately inadequate solution: trying to produce enough psychiatrists, psychologists, and counsellors to treat everyone who needs help. A more ambitious approach would ask why so many people develop mental health conditions, what can be done to prevent these conditions from emerging, and how those who nevertheless need treatment can receive it safely, effectively, and affordably.

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In a recent paper, Iti Bhargava and I examined the problem through four complementary dimensions: building resilience, reducing exposure to risk factors, recognising at-risk groups early, and ensuring effective recovery. We examined potential interventions across five domains: social determinants of health, public health, primary care, hospital care, and long-term care. Our simulation suggested interventions within reach could substantially reduce the projected mental health disease burden in 2040, with improvements in social determinants making an especially key contribution. India need not accept a continuously growing burden of mental illness as inevitable. A key implication of our work is that mental health policy can’t remain only the health ministry’s responsibility. Educational practices, domestic violence, financial insecurity, substance abuse, social isolation, and the conditions under which people live and work all matter. A prevention-oriented approach requires us to assess the contribution of these factors and invest in interventions with the strongest evidence of impact.

Workplaces offer a particularly interesting example. Employers increasingly recognise mental health as an important determinant of employee well-being and organisational performance. Their response, however, has often been to offer counselling, stress-management workshops, or wellness programmes. In a separate paper, Bhargava and I argue that this approach may miss an important distinction. Stress is not necessarily harmful in itself. Some thrive in demanding environments while others experience serious psychological difficulties. The pathways through which stress affects an individual’s sense of self, and the role of organisational design in moderating them, deserve closer attention.

For Indian employers, this means looking beyond employee assistance programmes towards job design, managerial behaviour, autonomy, fairness, recognition, opportunities for progression, and supportive relationships. The objective cannot realistically be to eliminate stress from every demanding workplace. It must be to create environments where demanding work need not result in a persistent sense of defeat, humiliation, or entrapment. This is an organisational design challenge, with potentially important consequences for productivity and employee retention, rather than simply an additional employee benefit. Bhargava’s work with employers validates these ideas.

For the recovery portion, I have been working on a distributed model of mental health care. The idea is to start with existing health care providers. Rather than asking these individuals to become counsellors, the proposed model limits their mental health responsibilities to recognising changes in behaviour and daily functioning, helping people access appropriate, standardised low-risk self-help resources (such as audio files), and arranging follow-up or referral, where necessary. In the model, people requiring more advanced interventions would be referred to formally trained and certified behavioural health aides, supported by local physicians and specialist psychiatrists. This creates a division of labour in which scarce specialists concentrate on the cases and decisions that genuinely require their expertise, while much of the ongoing contact remains close to home. The model draws on evidence from several countries, but its complete sequence still requires careful field testing.

The central message for India on this World Mental Health Day is thus one of cautious ambition. The objective shouldn’t merely be to increase the number of people receiving treatment. It should be to reduce the number who develop mental illness, detect emerging problems before they become severe, offer the least intensive intervention that is both effective and safe, and make sustained recovery possible for all.

The writer is Visiting scientist, Banyan Academy of Leadership in Mental Health

Disclaimer: The views expressed are the author’s own and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express.