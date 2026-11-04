The October-December period is probably the most critical for the Indian economy as it involves a lot of consumer spending. It is India’s festival season, which starts with Dussehra and goes right up to New Year’s Day. This is the time for big spending, when gold in different forms is purchased. Homes are booked as the period is considered auspicious for such big decisions. Vehicles purchases coincide with festive dates, and consumer goods too are in great demand. Newspaper advertisements shout out the discounts on such goods. And lastly, it is wedding season where all associated spendings are at their peak.

How does it look like this year?

Corporate messages in the first two quarters were very good. Companies that have announced their financial results indicate positivity in the FMCG and retail spaces. Vehicles sales have been buoyant so far. Therefore, there are expectations that the momentum will be maintained in this quarter too.

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Last year, the government had rationalised the GST rates, and followed that up with a similar thrust on income tax with exemptions for those earning up to Rs 12 lakh annually. Therefore, from the point of view of the state, it has done everything to push the economy forward. There is more money to be spent. Also, the unemployment rate being subdued at around 3% (PLFS survey for FY26) suggests more jobs are being created, which should translate into higher income that can be spent.

Governments have also added to spending power at both the central and state levels. Cash transfers have been quite significant, especially for women, estimated at around Rs 1.7-2.1 lakh crore last year. The Centre gives free food grain to around 800 million beneficiaries, which means money that would have been spent on these essentials has been freed for spending. This has also helped improve the consumption basket of households. Thus, the prerequisites for spending ability were created over a year; while some of the impact was visible in FY26, spillover effects are expected this year too.

On the other hand, however, some concerns have emerged since the start of this year. The first is inflation. It has been rising of late and is expected to cross the 6% mark soon. RBI forecasts look at 5.8% for the next three quarters. Inflation is reflected in higher prices of vegetables, meat products, and edible oils on the food front. The core inflation—that is non-food and non-fuel inflation—is inching upwards and could average 4.5-5%. This is so as several companies have announced price increase as input costs have risen. In fact, the wholesale price index, which is a producer price index, has shown a double-digit increase in the last couple of months. This reflects how manufacturing costs have gone up. Fuel prices at filling stations are up, which affect not just vehicle users but also transport costs of goods. The inflation data does not fully get reflected all of this.

Interestingly, the RBI survey on inflation expectations, done on a bimonthly basis, shows that household perception of inflation in September was 8.4% against 5.5% (the official estimate). What is significant is that inflation expectation for the three months ahead is as high as 9.9% and one-year ahead too is 10%. While these surveys may not reflect of the views of the entire population, the numbers are very high and can come in the way of consumption. Because, if one had saved on taxes a lot of it would be getting eroded by the inflation numbers.

The second is probably more serious at the rural level. The monsoon has been deficient at 13% this year, and several tracts have been declared as drought-hit. The reservoir levels too are down to 66% of full capacity as of October 29, compared with 91% at the same point of time last year. This is not good news for the rabi crop for which sowing will be on the way. Such extreme weather conditions may have a negative impact on the rural economy.

This has two implications. The first is that the kharif crop could fall short in some areas, leading to further price rise. Given that the area sown this year for rice, maize, sugarcane, moong, soya bean, and groundnut this season is lower than that of last year, there could be a decline in production. There is already a sugar problem today with prices increasing by almost 30% at the retail level. Besides rice, which the government has buffer stocks of, there are threats to inflation for other crops.

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Secondly, lower production will also mean that the income received by farmers would be less. In that case, rural spending will get affected. The combined effect of lower income and higher prices can affect this segment once again. There can be subdued demand from the rural segment, even if the urban population may show limited resistance due to the inflationary effects.

Third, the premium economy bailed out consumption in the last couple of years as there was pent-up demand. This may not resurface again, with reports of a large unsold inventory of homes. This may not, however, hold for vehicles.

Therefore, the final outcome in terms of household spending this season will be something to keep an eye on. It will tell a lot about how the economy will perform, as consumption has a bearing on investment and hence growth.

The writer us chief economist, Bank of Baroda

Disclaimer: The views expressed are the author’s own and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express.