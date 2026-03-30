The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) decision to impose a $100-million cap on banks’ net open foreign exchange positions marks one of its most forceful interventions in over a decade. The immediate reaction was a sharp surge in the rupee as banks scrambled to unwind dollar positions.

But such gains, driven by a regulatory squeeze rather than any improvement in fundamentals, often risk proving short-lived. In fact, the rupee erased all initial gains and lost marginally against the US dollar. The RBI move is, in effect, a blunt and short-sighted intervention that could unsettle the very market it seeks to stabilise.

The backdrop is undeniably challenging. The rupee has come under sustained pressure amid geopolitical tensions in West Asia, elevated crude oil prices, and persistent capital outflows. The currency has been among Asia’s worst performers this year, reflecting both external shocks and structural pressures.

In such an environment, regulators are justified in scrutinising leveraged bets and concentrated exposures. Yet, the instrument chosen—a uniform cap applied irrespective of banks’ balance-sheet strength—suggests overcorrection rather than calibration.

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Immediate concequences

The immediate consequences are unlikely to be benign. Banks are being forced to unwind long-dollar positions estimated at $30-40 billion within a compressed time frame ahead of the April 10 deadline. This is far from a smooth adjustment. Rapid position squaring could trigger significant mark-to-market losses on treasury books, particularly near the fiscal year-end.

Estimates suggest that even modest currency moves could translate into sizeable one-off losses for lenders, with bank stocks already reacting negatively. More importantly, the cap threatens to impair market functioning. The arbitrage between the onshore deliverable market and offshore non-deliverable forwards is not merely speculative froth; it is central to liquidity and price discovery.

Increasingly, price signals for the rupee originate in offshore centres such as Singapore and London, with domestic markets following. By constraining banks’ ability to intermediate across these markets, the RBI risks fragmenting the currency ecosystem.

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The deeper question of effectiveness

There is also a deeper question of effectiveness. The rupee’s weakness today is driven less by speculative excess than by macroeconomic fundamental. India’s heavy dependence on energy imports means that higher crude prices continue to exert sustained pressure on the external balance.

Administrative caps on trading positions cannot alter these forces. At best, they can engineer a temporary “short squeeze”, producing an optical stabilisation. This raises the possibility that the RBI is addressing symptoms rather than causes. In doing so, it risks sacrificing market depth and institutional resilience for a fleeting reprieve.

The shift from a balance-sheet-linked net open position framework to an absolute cap further reduces flexibility, ignoring differences in banks’ capacity to absorb risk. A more measured approach was available. The central bank could have tightened risk management norms, enhanced surveillance of concentrated exposures, or relied on calibrated intervention and liquidity tools.

Transitional measures—such as grandfathering existing contracts or extending the compliance timeline—would have allowed for a more orderly adjustment, reducing the risk of market disruption and financial strain. Central banking is as much about preserving confidence as it is about managing outcomes.

Abrupt, heavy-handed regulatory shifts can unsettle participants. If the rupee stabilises durably, the RBI may yet claim vindication. But if underlying pressures persist—as they are likely to—the central bank risks having traded long-term stability for a short-lived gain. In trying to steady the rupee, the RBI may have unsettled the market.