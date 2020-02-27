For Vivad se Vishwas to be successful, govt needs to water down certain provisions

A similar scheme under the banner Kar Vivad Samadhan Scheme was launched for direct taxes, but didn’t find many takers.

By Samir Kanabar

Mediation or resolution, with a win-win situation for all parties, is the most desirable solution. According to news reports, Sabka Vishwas Scheme was a great success as the government seems to have garnered around Rs 35,000-40,000 crore. With that in the backdrop and shortfall in tax revenues, a similar mediation scheme was expected to be announced as part of Budget 2020.

The finance minister did refer to this in her Budget speech while introducing the Vivad se Vishwas scheme that aims to reduce direct tax litigation, and the formal Bill was introduced in Parliament on February 5. According to news reports, about Rs 9-10 lakh crore is at stake in direct tax litigation at different appellate forums, with approximately 60% at CIT (appeal) stage.

But, the draft bill did not appeal much to taxpayers. So, after deliberations with stakeholders, the Cabinet approved certain amendments to the Bill.

Salient features of the scheme are:

* It is applicable to (i) persons in whose case an appeal or writ petition or a special leave petition has been filed by her or the tax department which is pending as on January 2020; (ii) where order has been passed by the tax officer or appellate authority, being Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals), or Income Tax Appellate Tribunal or High Court on or before January 31, but the time limit has not expired; (iii) where objections before the Dispute Resolution Panel (DRP) have been filed and DRP has not issued directions before January 31,or in a case where the DRP has issued the directions, but the tax officer has not finalised the order before January 31; (iv) where a petition for revision has been filed and such petition is pending as on January 31; (v) cases of search and seizure proceedings where the disputed tax amount is below `5 crore. As per the amended scheme, the coverage has been expanded. However, what still remains out of the ambit is cases pending before the AAR and settlement commission.

* A taxpayer can avail the scheme by paying 100% of the disputed taxes before March 31, and get immunity from interest and penalty (125% of the tax dispute if payment is made after March 31 but before June 30). Where the dispute pertains to interest and/or penalty, this is 25% of the interest and/or penalty (30% if payment made after March 31 but before June 30). In cases of search and seizure, this is 125% of the disputed taxes where payment is made before March 31, and 135% of the disputed tax where payment is made after March 31 but before June 30. In cases where an appeal or writ or SLP is filed by the tax authority on any issue before the appellate forum, the amount payable shall be 50% of disputed tax calculated on such issue in a manner to be prescribed. Also, where the taxpayer has a favourable ruling, and the same is not reversed by a higher appellate authority, the amount payable would be 50% of the disputed tax.

* Under the original draft bill, a general formula for computation of disputed tax was provided. However, the amended bill provides for a case-wise mechanism.

* In case one opts for the VSV scheme, and the payment of disputed tax results in reduction of credit for MAT or losses or depreciation, the taxpayer has the option of including the amount of tax related to such tax credit or loss or depreciation in the amount of disputed tax, or carry forward the reduced tax credit or loss or depreciation in a manner which will be prescribed.

* In order to apply for the scheme, the taxpayer is required to file a declaration with the designated authority. Within 15 days of the application, the authority will determine the amount payable, and communicate the same by way of issuing a certificate.

* Upon receipt of the certificate, appeals before Commissioner (Appeals) or ITAT shall be deemed withdrawn. Further, where appeals are pending before the HC or the SC, or where the proceedings are before arbitration or conciliation or mediation, the taxpayer has to withdraw the appeals upon issue of the certificate, and furnish proof of withdrawal along with the payment of taxes.

* Following the determination of the amount in the certificate, the taxpayer needs to pay within 15 days, after which the designated authority will pass an order. Once the order is issued, the tax matters covered therein will not be re-opened under any other law. The Bill now provides for refund of the amount already paid in excess of the amount payable under the VSV scheme.

* Any declaration made under the VSV scheme will not be considered as setting any precedence for the taxpayer or the tax department in relation to the issues covered. A select category of taxpayers are not eligible for the scheme, being cases where prosecution is initiated by income tax authority and relates to undisclosed income/asset outside India, persons who have been detained under specified legislation, etc.

The government has been prompt in taking cognisance of the stakeholder’s concerns. However, the amended Bill is complex, with various permutations and combinations for calculation of the disputed tax.

The scheme is certainly a welcome move, and there is great hope that the government will garner revenues and reduce the litigation cases. But, some key demands have not found a mention in the amended Bill.

The success of the scheme will depend on how effectively it is put into force, and whether the original timeline of March 31 will be extended or not.

With contribution from Sapan Choksi, senior tax professional, EY

The writer is Tax partner, EY India. Views are personal