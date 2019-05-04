For the first time in history, income tax filings fall in FY 2019

By: |
Published: May 4, 2019 1:24:04 AM

The Centre has budgeted total GST collections of `7.6 lakh crore and states have budgeted `6.1 lakh crore, implying a monthly run rate of `1.15 lakh crore.

 

Against the revised estimates, direct tax collection in FY19 fell short by `50,000 crore, and in the current financial year, the budget estimates for direct tax is `13.8 lakh crore, a 15% rise from the revised estimates for FY19.

For the first time in the history of income tax returns, the number of returns filed dropped in FY19, to 6.68 crore from 6.74 crore in FY18, indicating the waning effect of demonetisation. Compliance has been lower in FY19 compared to the past few years as the ratio of actual filings to registered filers dropped to 79.1% in FY19 from an all-time high of 91.6% in FY18.

The new government will have to look at ways to expand the tax base as muted growth in tax filings will create further headwinds in an already stressed fiscal space. Against the revised estimates, direct tax collection in FY19 fell short by `50,000 crore, and in the current financial year, the budget estimates for direct tax is `13.8 lakh crore, a 15% rise from the revised estimates for FY19.

Interestingly, in indirect taxes, goods and services tax collections touched an all-time high of `1.13 lakh crore in March this year. Strong collections over the last two months reflect the growing compliance with indirect tax laws. The Centre has budgeted total GST collections of `7.6 lakh crore and states have budgeted `6.1 lakh crore, implying a monthly run rate of `1.15 lakh crore.

 

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. OPINION
  3. For the first time in history, income tax filings fall in FY 2019
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Demonetisation myth destroyed: Fall in tax base may hurt government fiscal plans
Demonetisation myth destroyed: Fall in tax base may hurt government fiscal plans
GST collection highest ever: Tops Rs 1.1 lakh crore in April for the first time since launch
GST collection highest ever: Tops Rs 1.1 lakh crore in April for the first time since launch
Unemployment debate: PM’s economic advisor explains why CMIE data is not reliable
Unemployment debate: PM’s economic advisor explains why CMIE data is not reliable
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition