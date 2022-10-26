FMCG’s lacklustre growth

In the three months to September this year, the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) market grew in mid-single digits in value terms, with a low single-digit volume decline.

The decline in volume was more pronounced in rural areas as the rise in prices pinched rural consumers the most. On a three-year CAGR basis, while FMCG market value grew 5%, volume registered a de-growth of 1%.

Though festive-season demand may drive growth of FMCG products, sustainable volumes growth will remain a challenge.