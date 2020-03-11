Finding a cure for L-1-itis critical if India is to progress

Rajiv Kumar (IE File image)

Niti Aayog vice-chairman Rajiv Kumar has done well to talk of preparing a draft proposal to suggest an alternative to the current lowest-bidder, or L-1 norm that India uses to decide on what to buy, across all government departments, universities, and even PSUs. As Kumar said at the event ‘Goodbye L-1’, the current system has “tied the hands and feet” of government agencies. Kumar referred to a concept paper by the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) which, it appears, proposed alternative strategies for choosing which firm to place an order with—these include Quality-Based Selection, Quality-cum-Least-Cost, Life Cycle Cost, Swiss Challenge, etc. In itself, each is a good idea. For instance, a government department could first lay down quality specifications, and only after bidders meet these will their financial bids be looked at. Looking at life cycle costs is, similarly, critical. In a typical printer example, firms make their money on cartridges, and may not be averse to giving the printer at a substantial discount. Each one, though, at the end of the day, is still the L-1 model, even if suitably modified. Nor is L-1 to be discarded in its entirety; there is no private sector organisation in the world that does not do some form of benchmarking of costs after controlling for quality.

The trick, as Kumar said, is to “make a bigger coalition and create public opinion”, broaden the “discussion (to) how following alternative norms is beneficial and there will be no increase in cost”. No one doubts that it is important to procure at the right price, but how do you determine the right price? If a firm procures something, like telecom equipment, say, at an inflated price, everything else being equal, it cannot supply mobile phone services based on that expensive equipment at competitive rates. Someone who bought the equipment—BTS, mobile phone towers, etc—at a lower price will supply the mobile services cheaper. So, since most PSUs operate in competitive markets, change the Constitution to remove them from the ambit of L-1 to begin with. The axiom the government needs to adopt is that if a firm supplies services in competitive markets, it must be buying products at competitive rates. Judge the firm’s purchase policies by whether it is competitive.

Two, keep in mind that time is money. If the L-1 procedure takes time, it is a bad procedure. To cite a decades-old example, BSNL lost its edge in the rural mobile telephony market because the courts ordered it to re-tender several times due to allegations by one party or another. The solution has to be for the government to constantly look at opportunity cost. Is it more important to get good masks for health workers battling with Coronavirus or to worry about whether the L-1 bidder won? The answer is clear in the case of the Corona emergency, but this thought should guide all government decision-making—indeed, even the review of it. Ideally, any attempt to replace L-1 has to begin with detailed analysis—and widespread publicity—of the costs of the delays that L-1 results in; chances are, if decisions are taken quickly, the costs of even the wrong ones will be outweighed by the benefits of taking decisions with as little delay as possible. In practical terms, if there is no evidence of a quid pro quo, no decisions should even be challenged, or put to the L-1 test. For decisions with very large financial implications—like the Rafale deal—this will be tougher since, at the end of the day, there is no such thing as a true apples-with-apples comparison. But, the experience of that, more than anything else, should convince the government that L-1 as a strategy is outdated and irrelevant.