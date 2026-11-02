NITI Aayog member Rajiv Gauba’s call for comprehensive reforms in urban governance, planning, and financing is timely and well-founded. India’s cities are increasingly struggling with overcrowding, rising air and noise pollution, inadequate infrastructure, and weak governance. By 2050, nearly 800 million people are expected to live in urban centres, up from around 500 million today, accounting for almost half the country’s population. This rapid urbanisation will place enormous demands on infrastructure, public services, and institutional capacity. The fiscal capacity of urban local bodies (ULBs) remains woefully inadequate. Municipal corporations’ revenue receipts amount to just 0.6% of GDP. Property tax is their largest revenue source, contributing over 15% of total receipts and more than 60% of their own tax revenue. However, the share of own resources in total ULB receipts has declined as key revenue sources were subsumed into the goods and services tax (GST).

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Despite limited revenues and heavy dependence on contingent transfers from higher government tiers, ULBs spend around 1.4% of GDP, with only marginal increases in recent years. This is considerably lower than the expenditure of urban bodies in comparable economies such as Brazil and South Africa. While ULBs in some states have witnessed a higher share of capital expenditure, this largely reflects the reallocation of scarce resources rather than an expansion of fiscal capacity. Moreover, more than half of ULBs’ revenue expenditure covers salaries, pensions, and administrative costs.

Without a substantial increase in investment in urban infrastructure and its effective maintenance, India’s expanding cities risk becoming increasingly dysfunctional and unliveable. The World Bank estimates that Indian cities will require `60 lakh crore in infrastructure investment between 2021 and 2036. The financing challenge is enormous, with capital investment requirements alone exceeding three times ULBs’ current revenue receipts. Although Finance Commission (FC) grants have increased, particularly by the 16th FC, strengthening municipal finances remains imperative. Rational user charges can mobilise additional revenue, but deepening the municipal bond market, currently less than 0.05% of GDP, is equally important to reduce dependence on central grants for infrastructure financing.

As of March 31, just 22 ULBs had raised Rs 4,540 crore through 31 municipal bond issuances, largely through private placements rather than public offerings. Municipal bonds account for less than 1% of India’s rupee bond market. This limited uptake persists despite incentives under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation 2.0, which offers up to Rs 13 crore for every Rs 100 crore raised by first-time municipal bond issuers. The Securities and Exchange Board of India has also advocated greater regulatory clarity and pooled financing mechanisms to facilitate bond issuance by smaller towns. However, financial incentives and regulatory interventions alone cannot strengthen urban governance without meaningful fiscal and functional autonomy, and resultant higher creditworthiness of ULBs. Despite the 73rd and 74th Constitutional Amendments of 1993, local governments continue to face inadequate devolution of powers and resources. Correcting this deficit requires greater fiscal devolution, including a dedicated consolidated fund for local bodies and a mechanism to share a portion of GST proceeds directly with them. Equally important are participatory, bottom-up planning, community engagement, and rationalisation of local revenue sources. Performance-linked central grants must strengthen institutional capacity without undermining local autonomy or diminishing the role of states. Excessive conditionalities risk creating centralised decentralisation, defeating the very purpose of empowering local governments. Ultimately, sustainable urbanisation demands a shift from centrally-driven funding to empowered local institutions with predictable revenues, accountable governance, and the capacity to plan and deliver essential services.