Finally, some action: From SC on Rahul Gandhi to EC on Mayawati and Adityanath

By: | Published: April 16, 2019 12:25 AM

After several days of inaction while India’s politicians went on a rampage, both the Supreme Court (SC) and the Election Commission (EC) have finally taken some concrete steps.

The EC banned Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath from campaigning for 72 hours and, in the case of BSP chief Mayawati, the ban is for the next 48 hours.The EC banned Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath from campaigning for 72 hours and, in the case of BSP chief Mayawati, the ban is for the next 48 hours.

After several days of inaction while India’s politicians went on a rampage, both the Supreme Court (SC) and the Election Commission (EC) have finally taken some concrete steps. Following up on its orders last week banning the release of the Narendra Modi biopic till after the elections are over and asking for all content on NaMo TV to be pre-certified, the EC banned Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath from campaigning for 72 hours and, in the case of BSP chief Mayawati, the ban is for the next 48 hours. While Mayawati had exhorted Muslims to not vote for the BJP, Adityanath said that while the Opposition believed in Ali, the BJP believed in Bajrang Bali. The next speech on the EC’s radar is now that of prime minister Narendra Modi where it has to determine whether or not he was politicising the Balakot strike, something that the EC has banned as part of the Model Code of Conduct. Though, as this newspaper has argued earlier, if a more muscular policy is part of the BJP’s appeal to voters, it is not clear how the EC expects the BJP to campaign on Balakot without politicising it.

If the EC’s actions were long overdue, the SC also decided to issue a notice to Congress president Rahul Gandhi for stating, after its ruling last week permitting the use of ‘stolen’ documents in the Rafale case, that the SC had accepted there was corruption in the Rafale deal and that Modi had given `30,000 crore to Anil Ambani. While BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi had filed a petition on this in the SC, the bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said the SC had not made any such observation and has asked Gandhi to give an explanation within a week.

It is not clear how much impact the EC has since, apart from the statements made by Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan, women and child development minister Maneka Gandhi was heard telling Muslim voters that she couldn’t guarantee them jobs if they didn’t vote for her; at another event, she said villages that voted in higher numbers for the BJP would be the first to get their work done. While the SC came down on the EC for saying it has limited powers to curb those violating the code of conduct, stern action against leaders like Mayawati and Adityanath should act as a deterrent.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. OPINION
  3. Finally, some action: From SC on Rahul Gandhi to EC on Mayawati and Adityanath
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

How corporate sector fared in five years of Modi Sarkar
How corporate sector fared in five years of Modi Sarkar
Developing country tag: US seeks review at WTO, targets India
Developing country tag: US seeks review at WTO, targets India
Food Corporation takes fresh NSSF loan of Rs 60,000 crore
Food Corporation takes fresh NSSF loan of Rs 60,000 crore
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition