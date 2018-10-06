Fight fake news now!

It’s not always possible to see where the next fake news story will come from.

It is becoming more and more evident that the same thing that makes chat apps an essential part of everyone’s smartphone, is also creating a viral pathway for toxic fake news. And the abuse of these platforms is driving increasingly dangerous outcomes. In recent months, the wave of violent vigilante attacks here in India has been widely reported. These attacks were often fuelled by fake rumours around child abduction, spread with alarming speed on chat apps. Even around the tragic Kerala floods, we saw an upsurge in fake news which sought to undermine the brave efforts of rescuers and humanitarians. The threat of disinformation is so stark that for the first time BBC News has even brought together all its analysis and articles about the fake news phenomenon in one place on BBC.com.

Everyone can talk about the problem of fake news, but what are the solutions? The first, as I see it, is media literacy. If news consumers were to become educated in how to spot the signs of fakery, in how to cross-reference sources and read the news items they get forwarded on WhatsApp with savvy, journalistic eyes, we could significantly limit the reach of dangerous, fake stories. In a few months, the BBC will in fact be doing just that, taking the fight to fake news, with a global ‘Beyond Fake News’ project. We have already begun the roll-out of ‘Real News’ workshops to school pupils and college students in various locations across India.

Fake news isn’t just an issue for consumers though, it is a problem for news publishers with a commitment to accuracy, and for chat apps and social media platforms who don’t want their reputations eroded by how easily fake news spreads through them. I recognise these platforms are a good way for people to share news in private networks. But as they are closed and can’t be searched, we need better ways for people to report poor quality content, alongside steps to limit the speed a link can go viral from a handful of shares to several millions. It can be tempting for the technology and news sectors to point the finger at the other, but, to really curtail the influence of fake news pieces, we must all work together. We are working with Indian chat platforms, primarily WhatsApp, and we’re partnering with the Google News Initiative and Twitter to co-fund pan-Indian research on what are the fundamental drivers of fake news on messaging and social media platforms.

It’s not always possible to see where the next fake news story will come from. But sometimes you can. I see the elections next year as a potential period where poor quality news and disinformation could spike. It is around divisive issues such as contentious elections that our audiences tell us they most value our independent analysis. Being prepared and having the resources in place to thoroughly analyse events is key to responding quickly to fake stories. So, during the 2019 campaign, we pledge to provide a daily election BBC Reality Check service to India. It will debunk fake news as it happens and explain issues at the centre of the debates.

Fake news, and the pain and damage it can cause, cannot be solved overnight or with one magical solution. I recognise that trusted news brands can and must play a role by working in partnership across India to improve the quality of the news people are sharing, on chat apps and elsewhere. We aren’t talking about a one-off event, or a PR stunt—the challenge of disinformation is serious, and requires long-term commitments and investment of resources. That’s what we want to do with our media literacy programme, and collaboration with tech giants, and we want the rest of the news industry to follow suit.

The time for talking about the challenges posed by fake news has passed, we need solutions. There’s never been a greater global demand for high quality news to aid understanding of complex global stories. We just all have to act together to make sure the best gets through, and the worst never surfaces.

-Jamie Angus is Director, BBC World Service Group