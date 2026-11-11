India’s festive shopping season has delivered a warning that policymakers and businesses should not dismiss. Despite deep discounts, easy financing, and promotions, online festive sales reportedly grew by only 13-15% this year, well below expectations of 20-25%, according to industry estimates cited by this newspaper. Smartphones, laptops, and large appliances were among the weaker categories. These figures do not establish a consumption crisis. Online sales exclude purchases through physical stores, while comparisons with last year can exaggerate the appearance of weakness. Shoppers may also have bought earlier, delayed replacing functioning devices, or faced higher prices that affected volumes. Yet the gap between expectations and outcomes is worth examining. It raises an uncomfortable question: is the purchasing power of Indian households keeping pace with the ambitions of the country’s consumer economy?

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The answer may lie partly in the widening divide between premium and mass-market demand. Affluent buyers continue to spend on expensive devices and upgraded products, while price-sensitive households appear less willing or able to replace basic durables. Across consumer industries, companies have used premiumisation, higher average selling prices, and improved product mixes to sustain revenue and margins. That is a legitimate business strategy, but it can disguise weakness in the breadth of demand. A company may report healthy sales even when fewer units are sold or fewer first-time customers enter the market. For an economy that counts on domestic consumption as a durable growth engine, this distinction is critical. Expansion driven mainly by affluent households cannot substitute indefinitely for rising purchasing power across incomes. The health of consumption must ultimately be judged by whether lower- and middle-income families can participate, not merely by how much established customers are prepared to pay.

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Credit adds another layer of concern. No-cost instalments, credit cards, and buy-now-pay-later schemes can make purchases easier and widen access to useful products. But borrowing shifts expenditure across time; it does not create the income needed to support it. Retailers and lenders should therefore distinguish healthy credit adoption from signs that households are stretching budgets to finance routine upgrades. Transparent pricing, responsible underwriting, and close monitoring of repayment stress are essential where offers obscure charges. Better evidence is important. Policymakers should look beyond nominal transaction values and headline revenue growth to examine unit sales, entry-level product demand, rural and urban spending, real household earnings, and consumer-credit trends. They should also distinguish online weakness from any shift towards offline retail. Without such measures, premium spending and price increases could be mistaken for a recovery that has yet to reach the wider market.

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The policy response should resist the temptation to manufacture another short-lived shopping surge. Blanket discounts or temporary tax relief may simply pull future purchases into the present. More durable demand requires better-quality employment, stronger real wage growth, improved farm incomes, and inflation that does not erode household budgets. Investment in labour-intensive industries, competitive retail markets, and efficient supply chains would do more to support purchasing power than repeated promotional campaigns. None of this means that one festive season should dictate economic policy; the evidence remains incomplete and deserves interpretation. But neither should disappointing sales be brushed aside because premium brands or corporate profits remain resilient. India’s consumption story will be convincing only when prosperity is reflected in the capacity of ordinary households to buy what they need, upgrade when they choose, and do so without accumulating unsustainable debt.