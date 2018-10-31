Feminising politics: Why women should be aided in their election quest more than their male counterparts

To assess the economic impact of electing women MLAs, the researchers used the spread of electrification over an electoral term, a proxy for economic growth.(Representational Image)

While there is ample evidence of how women representatives in government bring about a change in the composition of government spending (towards more socially responsible areas like education and health), there is negligible, if any, evidence of how such spending affects economic performance. Earlier this year, the United Nation’s University, World Institute for Development Economics Research, released a paper that collected and analysed election data for 4,265 Indian state assembly constituencies between 1992 and 2012, which spans four elections in most states.

To assess the economic impact of electing women MLAs, the researchers used the spread of electrification over an electoral term, a proxy for economic growth. In constituencies run by women, this growth was 15.25 percentage points higher than those run by men. Contributing towards this growth was the finding that 10% of women legislators had pending charges, while this was about 32% for men.

This analysis frames the narrative that women are less likely to indulge in criminal behaviour and are less risky, leading to lesser rates of corruption. Invalidating the perception that efficiency in bureaucracy and government work requires money and wherewithal that criminals are more likely to possess, women MLAs are more likely to oversee completion of road development projects—the share of incomplete road projects in constituencies run by women was 22 percentage points lower than those run by men.

This study establishes, in a complex, disadvantaged context like India, that female legislators are, in fact, more efficient, less corrupt and can bring about greater economic growth in a sustained manner. The Women Reservation Bill, 2008, sought to reserve a third of all seats for women in the Lok Sabha (Parliament’s lower house) and state legislative assemblies. It was tabled in Parliament in 2008, passed by Rajya Sabha in 2010 but was never voted upon in the Lok Sabha thereafter, till the Bill lapsed with the dissolution of the house in 2014. It is about time female legislators are brought into and encouraged to take up legislative positions.