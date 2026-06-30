The Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Rules 2026, recently notified by the Ministry of Home Affairs, significantly reshapes the framework governing foreign contributions in India.

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While several changes appear procedural, collectively they shift the regulatory focus beyond registration to the purposes for which foreign contributions are received, their utilisation and governance of recipient organisations.

The defining feature of the amendment is that FCRA registration would no longer operate as a general permission to receive foreign contributions. Organisations must now identify specific activities from the newly prescribed, more prescriptive schedules for religious, cultural, economic, educational and social purposes, and also specify States or Union Territories where foreign contributions are planned to be utilised.

Organisations having traditionally enjoyed flexibility to undertake activities consistent with their broad-based charitable objects, may therefore, need to review their constitutional objects and deployment plans of foreign-funded programmes to ensure these remain aligned with new approved purposes and geographical footprint reflected in their registration. Existing FCRA-registered organisations get one-year to align their registrations with newly prescribed purposes and geographical areas.

Beyond registration, the amendments expand oversight over utilisation of foreign contributions. Organisations receiving foreign contributions in instalments under prior permission route are now required to demonstrate utilisation of 75% of previously received foreign funds before subsequent instalments are released, supported by Chartered Accountant’s certification and on-field regulatory verification. Annual reporting is now extended to require detailed activity reports and disclosures relating to official websites, social media accounts, publications and mass communication.

Another notable change in annual report is the requirement to disclose name, address and email of ultimate donors where contributions are routed through donor-advised funds or other intermediary remittance vehicles. This reflects a look-through approach to establish end-to-end transparency of foreign fund flows by identifying the ultimate originating source of foreign funding, rather than relying solely on the immediate remitting entity recorded in payment chain.

The amendments also prescribe an objective benchmark for reasonable activity for cancellation of certificate by the Government or for subsequent renewals, requiring utilisation of at least Rs 10 lakh of foreign contribution over preceding 2 financial years.

The Rules also strengthen governance accountability by introducing a formal definition of key functionary and requirement to furnish details of office and service particulars of office bearers. The definition of key functionary extends beyond traditional office bearers to include Directors, Trustees, Partners and any individual exercising effective control over the affairs of an organisation.

The amendment therefore broadens the regulatory focus from the legal entity alone to the individuals responsible for its management and decision-making. More significantly, charitable organisations with overseas representatives on their governing boards may need to revisit their governance structures, as associations having foreign nationals as key functionaries would ordinarily not be eligible for registration or prior permission, unless specifically permitted by the Government.

The enhanced compliance framework is also complemented by a broader penalty regime. Monetary penalties now extend to utilisation of foreign contribution outside approved purposes or geographical areas, speculative investments and acceptance or utilisation of foreign contribution without valid registration or prior permission, with penalties ranging from a minimum of INR 1 lakh to as much as 30 percent of amount involved, depending on nature of contravention.

Coupled with narrower registration framework, the amendments recasts FCRA compliance from a mere periodic filing requirement to an integral component of programme management and organisational governance. Collectively, these new changes extend regulatory oversight beyond financial reporting to a continuous monitoring of organisational activities and utilisation of foreign contributions. Organisations receiving foreign funding would need to reassess their governance structures, donor onboarding and due diligence processes, and funding traceability mechanisms. Need for stronger documentation, compliance systems capable of tracking activities project-wise, location-wise and donor-wise, throughout the year, may require a closer coordination between programme, finance and compliance functions.

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Taken together, the 2026 amendments represent considerably more than procedural refinements to the FCRA regime. They reflect a clear regulatory intent to govern foreign contributions through precisely defined activities, continuous disclosures and a greater accountability. For foreign-funded organisations, compliance under FCRA is therefore likely to become less about maintaining a registration and more about making governance, transparency and traceability central to the continued receipt and utilisation of foreign contributions.

The authors are Rakesh Nangia, Managing Partner at Nangia & Co LLP, and Sandeepp Jhunjhunwala, Partner at Nangia Global.

Disclaimer: The views expressed are the author’s own and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express.





