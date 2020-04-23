Faulty Chinese testing kits: Need to ensure quality of Covid-19 response along with speed

Faulty Chinese testing kits underscore the need to ensure quality of Covid-19 response along with speed.

Following complaints from various states of testing of the same samples by rapid Covid-19 testing kits (antibody testing) provided by ICMR showing wide variance of results—6-71%—with RT PCR testing (antigen-based testing), ICMR asked states not to use the rapid testing kits for 48 hours, during which it will test the kits’ quality and determine whether they have to be junked. The kits have largely been procured from Chinese manufacturers.

China, which has come under global censure for mishandling the Covid-19 outbreak in Wuhan that led to the pandemic, has been trying to offset the damage to its diplomatic relations through large-scale supply of testing kits and personal protection equipment. But, many countries, including Spain (which has seen over 21,000 deaths) and the Netherlands, pointed out that the Chinese kits were faulty and returned them. Against this backdrop, the Chinese government had advised procuring only from manufacturers approved by it. While ICMR reportedly did that, it should have run the quality checks it is now running before it disbursed the kits to the states.

Without doubt, there was a need to equip states with kits to make sure testing could be expanded to net more cases. Indeed, one of the states that complained of the testing kits being faulty, West Bengal, has a very low testing penetration—71 per million.

With its infection growth over the past few days higher than the India-average, many cases are likely to remain undiagnosed if the state continues to test at its current level. This would certainly call for the Centre ensuring enough testing kits are available for states to roll out wider testing.

That said, while ICMR says that the testing kits were checked for quality in Delhi, the fact that a 48-hour window was sought to check these again shows that the initial checks may not have been adequate. The Union government needs to ensure that quality and effectiveness are not sacrificed for speed, though both quality and speed need to be upheld.

The ICMR must now adopt a more sure-footed strategy—even though understanding of Covid-19 is far from comprehensive right now, the country can ill-afford a lack of stability in crisis response of the kind exemplified by the present instance of poor quality testing kits, and the recent back-and-forth on prophylactic usage of hydroxychloroquine for frontline healthcare workers.