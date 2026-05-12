For years, India’s corporate litigation landscape carried a reputation for delay, procedural complexity and endless appeals. Promoter disputes, allegations of financial misconduct and shareholder battles often dragged on for decades, reducing the possibility of timely justice to little more than a legal fiction.

But a significant transformation is now underway. India’s courts, tribunals and regulatory institutions are increasingly demonstrating a new judicial temperament — one defined by speed, accountability and finality.

At the heart of this shift lies the growing assertiveness of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT), and a Supreme Court that has shown little patience for corporate manoeuvres designed to prolong litigation indefinitely.

Over the past few years, the Indian judicial system has evolved into a far more agile mechanism for addressing complex corporate disputes, particularly those involving governance failures and financial impropriety.

The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) has played a central role in reshaping this ecosystem. Introduced to accelerate corporate resolutions and protect creditor interests, the IBC has also indirectly fostered a culture of time-bound adjudication. Courts are now prioritising economic certainty, shareholder rights and transparency over procedural delays that once paralysed corporate litigation.

Recent high-profile disputes illustrate this changing judicial approach.

In the Zee-Sony merger dispute, tribunals and regulators moved with remarkable speed to address governance concerns and regulatory uncertainties surrounding the multi-billion-dollar transaction. Instead of allowing the matter to languish through years of litigation, courts delivered decisive interventions within months, bringing clarity to investors and stakeholders.

Similarly, the ongoing governance crisis at ed-tech giant Byju’s has demonstrated how swiftly Indian courts are now willing to intervene when allegations of financial irregularities and creditor disputes emerge. Proceedings before the NCLT and the Karnataka High Court have unfolded at an unusually rapid pace, signalling that even highly valued startups and “unicorns” are no longer insulated from judicial scrutiny.

The aftermath of the Supertech Twin Towers demolition has further reinforced this new trend. Courts have remained actively engaged in ensuring accountability from promoters while monitoring mechanisms for homebuyer refunds. The continued follow-up in the matter reflects a judiciary increasingly unwilling to permit corporate entities to escape financial responsibility through delay tactics.

Perhaps no recent case captures this transformation more dramatically than the prolonged battle over control of KJS Cement and Kamal Sponge Steel & Power Ltd., involving allegations against promoter Pawan Kumar Ahluwalia.

The dispute emerged following the death of industrialist KJS Ahluwalia, after which questions arose regarding the transmission of shares and control of the family-run business empire. According to allegations placed before various courts and tribunals, Pawan Kumar Ahluwalia, who served as Managing Director, attempted to consolidate control over the companies by relying on a decade-old Power of Attorney to execute a controversial gift deed involving company shares.

The legal heirs — Manjula Ahluwalia and Himangini Singh — challenged the transactions, alleging forgery, unauthorised transfer of shares and financial diversion of company funds. Matters escalated further after investigations reportedly reached the Economic Offences Wing (EOW).

In October 2024, the Delhi High Court delivered a significant setback to Pawan Kumar Ahluwalia when it refused to quash multiple FIRs linked to allegations of forgery and financial misconduct. The court observed that the matter could not merely be dismissed as a private family dispute, noting that the allegations pointed towards a larger criminal conspiracy involving corporate fraud and manipulation.

Parallel proceedings before the NCLT and NCLAT intensified the scrutiny. In March 2026, the NCLAT questioned the validity of the disputed gift deed and observed that the Power of Attorney cited in the matter appeared incapable of authorising such large-scale transfer of shares. The tribunal subsequently directed that over 55 lakh shares be transmitted back to the rightful legal heirs.

The matter eventually reached the Supreme Court through Civil Appeal No. 4298/2026. However, in a decisive ruling delivered on April 13, 2026, the apex court dismissed the appeal, effectively upholding the earlier tribunal findings and allowing criminal investigations to continue unhindered.

The judgment carried wider implications beyond the immediate dispute. The Supreme Court made it clear that corporate litigation cannot become a shield against criminal accountability and that technical interpretations of legal documents cannot override principles of transparency and governance.

More importantly, the timeline itself reflected a striking evolution in India’s judicial functioning. From the Delhi High Court proceedings in 2024 to the Supreme Court’s final dismissal in 2026, a complex corporate battle involving allegations of forgery, governance manipulation and financial misconduct moved through multiple judicial forums in less than two years.

That pace marks a sharp departure from the era when corporate disputes routinely remained unresolved for generations.

India’s legal system is still far from perfect, and concerns over pendency remain substantial across many courts. Yet the message emerging from recent corporate rulings is unmistakable: the age of endless procedural obstruction is steadily fading. Increasingly, courts are signalling that corporate governance, shareholder rights and financial transparency are no longer negotiable ideals but enforceable obligations.

For India Inc., that may prove to be one of the most consequential shifts of the decade.

(The author is corporate strategic advisor)

Disclaimer: The views expressed are the author’s own and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express.