Falling home inventory

The available residential inventory is at its lowest since 2014 as sales in the top seven cities touched an all-time high of 3.65 lakh units last year.

The strong uptick in housing sales brought the inventory overhang down to 21 months by the end of December last year from 32 months in December 2021, data from Anarock, a real-estate services company, show.

The share of new launches in the mid-end price bracket (Rs 40-80 lakh) was the highest at 35%, followed by the high-end price segment (Rs 80 lakh-1.5 crore) that accounted for 28% of the overall pie.