scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

Falling home inventory

The available residential inventory is at its lowest since 2014 as sales in the top seven cities touched an all-time high of 3.65 lakh units last year.

Written by Saikat Neogi
Falling home inventory
The strong uptick in housing sales brought the inventory overhang down to 21 months by the end of December last year from 32 months in December 2021, data from Anarock, a real-estate services company, show. (IE)

The available residential inventory is at its lowest since 2014 as sales in the top seven cities touched an all-time high of 3.65 lakh units last year.

The strong uptick in housing sales brought the inventory overhang down to 21 months by the end of December last year from 32 months in December 2021, data from Anarock, a real-estate services company, show.

Also read: The case of female labour force participation

Also Read

The share of new launches in the mid-end price bracket (Rs 40-80 lakh) was the highest at 35%, followed by the high-end price segment (Rs 80 lakh-1.5 crore) that accounted for 28% of the overall pie.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 13-02-2023 at 04:45 IST