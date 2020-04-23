Failing to control Covid-19 spread means even helicopter money won’t be sufficient to provide relief

This is a critical time for humankind, and the priority is to contain the spread of Covid-19 at any cost.

By Barendra Kumar Bhoi & Suryanshu Bhoi

The global financial crisis (GFC) of 2008 was called a black swan event, the adverse impacts of which were felt for more than a decade. No sooner did the global economy recover fully from the GFC than Covid-19 emerged from Wuhan, China, and spread to the rest of the world like a wildfire.

As on April 15, 2020, more than two million people around the world had tested positive for the novel coronavirus; the global death toll surpassed 1.26 lakh. In the absence of a definite pharmacological intervention for curing or preventing Covid-19, isolation, quarantining, and social distancing are being followed, besides lockdown of all economic and social activities. A medical emergency of this proportion is unprecedented in known human history.

While countries like China, South Korea, Japan, etc, believe that the spread of virus has been controlled, the war against the same is in full swing in the rest of the world.

Globally, some form of a lockdown has been implemented. This is a critical time for humankind, and the priority is to contain the spread of Covid-19 at any cost. If decisions are delayed, the public health emergency situation may get out of control, with catastrophic implications. One could not imagine that in the 21st century, civil society must confront a pandemic like Covid-19 so helplessly.

As a fallout of the GFC, the global GDP contracted by 1.7% in 2009. The financial sector bore the heaviest brunt of this. Recovery was gradual thereafter, but productivity growth did not improve for a long period due to collateral damage to the behaviour of both consumers and producers. This time around, the lockdown would affect all sectors of the economy instantaneously.

As the Covid-19 crisis is still unfolding, making an early estimate of its impact is difficult. Many economists, think tanks, and multilateral institutions who have provided estimates have either revised them, or are on the verge of withdrawing their earlier projections. As of now, it is certain that global GDP will contract by a wider margin in 2020 than it did during the GFC, the worst impact of which was felt in 2009.

Several professional forecasters have provided early estimates of the impact of Covid-19 on India’s GDP, but these may not be credible as India has not yet overcome the crisis. The impact of Covid-19 depends on its intensity, spread, and duration. RBI, in its April 2020 Monetary Policy Report, has explained the uncertainty, and refrained from giving hard numbers on growth and inflation projections. According to the IMF’s World Economic Output, India’s real GDP may grow at 1.9% in FY21, which is now doubtful due to the extension of the lockdown till May 3, 2020.

Despite this extension, certain activities, particularly in rural areas, have been allowed to resume from April 20. Hence, a simple exercise has been done to calculate the loss of India’s GDP for five weeks, which may be between Rs 10.8 lakh crore and `21.6 lakh crore in nominal terms, assuming the GDP loss to be at least 50% and at most 100% (see graphic). Corresponding nominal GDP growth in FY21 may fall between -0.3% and +5%. Similarly, real GDP growth may vary between -4.1% and +1% in FY21. Loss may continue even after five weeks, as lifting of the lockdown may be gradual.

However, this may be partly offset by the fiscal and monetary policy stimulus announced so far. Steering public policies during a crisis is difficult. Growth slowdown is certainly a major concern. Debate has already started on the need for a bigger stimulus. Pressure groups often try to extract as much benefit as possible from the government, without evaluating consequences. Let us consider the fiscal option. The gross fiscal deficit (GFD) of about `8 lakh crore, proposed in the FY21 budget, has already made a departure to the tune of 0.5% of GDP from the fiscal consolidation path.

The revenue estimates in the budget were optimistic, and the disinvestment proposal was challenging. The situation would be worse post-Covid-19, and shortfall of revenue on these two counts may be about Rs 2 lakh crore, having implications for GFD. As nominal GDP cannot grow at 10% in FY21, the GFD-GDP ratio would increase. The accompanying graphic shows that GFD-GDP ratio, including the fiscal stimulus given so far, is likely to be 5.6% to 5.9% in FY21.

This may be higher by another percentage point if extra-budgetary resources are included—a departure of 3.5% to 4% of GDP from the fiscal consolidation path. Deviation from the consolidation path is inevitable during a crisis. But, the fiscal space available is very limited; therefore, monetary policy has been more accommodative than expected.

The medical emergency being the top priority, both central and state governments are making all efforts to contain the spread of virus, and thereby win the war against Covid-19. In case of a failure, possibly due to reckless behavior of a small section of society, even helicopter money will not be sufficient to provide relief, let alone reviving the economy.

If life is secured, there may be a second chance to revisit the package for livelihood. Securing both life and livelihood is possible only if all citizens extend unstinting support to the government in containing the spread of Covid-19.

BK Bhoi is Visiting Fellow, IGIDR & S Bhoi is an MBA student, Smith School of Business Views are personal