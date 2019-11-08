Failing law: Hold Delhi’s lawyers and on-duty policemen to account for neglecting duty

Until the matter is probed fairly and reported, it is useless to blame either group for the violent clashes. (Photo source: Screengrab of the video )

The clash between lawyers and police in Delhi has sent out an ugly signal to the public. Visuals of lawyers attacking policemen, burnt vehicles near the Tis Hazari court, all undermine the faith of the public in the police, a vital organ of the state, and the lawyer fraternity, one arm of the Indian judiciary. Until the matter is probed fairly and reported, it is useless to blame either group for the violent clashes. But, the fact is that both groups have to be made answerable for the aftermath of the trigger incident if faith in law and in order is to be restored.

That said, lawyers blocking the courts and obstructing their functioning, as they did over the past few days, is a grave betrayal of the public’s trust in the state. In a country where 3.1 crore cases are pending as of date—with more close to a third of the cases pending for anywhere between three and 30-plus years—the loss of even a day’s work at one court is a serious setback. It is also a violation of the citizen’s right to constitutional remedies. It is utterly shameful that the lawyer fraternity, key to safeguarding of these rights, should have contributed to their violation. Members of the police, too, failed to carry out their duty responsibly, by assembling en masse to protest when many of them should have been manning their posts if law & order is to be maintained in the national capital. Even if it is argued that their action didn’t actively keep a citizen from seeking the police’s services, the possibility that the guard could have dropped because of the protest is serious enough neglect.