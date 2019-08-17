Facebook transcribing audio chats over Messengers in a furtive way hurts its own interests

Facebook had hired hundreds of private contractors to transcribe the content of call made over its Messenger app. (File photo)

It is ironical that those who chronicle the tiniest detail of their lives on social media should rue the loss of privacy in the digital age, but the latest instance of Facebook’s “privacy violation” has even its die-hard supporters cringing. The social media giant, as per Bloomberg, had hired hundreds of private contractors to transcribe the content of call made over its Messenger app. The company admitted that it had been transcribing the audio content and it will no longer do so, following scrutiny on other companies over related transgressions. The company explained that those using Messenger had chosen the option to have their voice-chats transcribed. Given that some of the transcribed chats featured deeply personal content, it is quite clear that users were not aware that they had signed up for such sharing of their data. With consent fatigue, it is easy to assume, most simply didn’t bother to read the terms of agreement and thus were not aware of what they had signed away. What Facebook has done is hardly surprising, though. It has become a norm for Big Tech industry—both Amazon and Google have been caught doing the same.

Although all three have promised not to do this again, they are bound to work a way around it. For companies, selling smart AI speakers, the only way they can improve services is through more and more data, which has to come from consumers sharing such data over social media, searches, chats, etc. Instead of trying to hide the fact that it will mine data, a Facebook should perhaps ask consumers outright to opt for such services in exchange for incentives. That way, they may even find willing participants. Also, given the fact that the core services of Facebook or Google continues to be free, adding a paywall for opting out of such data mining could be the right way to go. Big Tech’s reputation will end up in tatters if it keeps hiding the fact that it will mine all sorts of data about the user, and hiding, thanks to the hyperbole on privacy, will always get conflated with sinister designs.