Face recognition: The technology is becoming standard on devices, and this is just the beginning

By Nandagopal Rajan

Face detection for authentication is gradually becoming an integral part of devices, at least high-end ones for now. After having used it on multiple devices for a couple of years, I think this is the more natural way of unlocking your smartphone or even a PC—by showing your face. You don’t need to remember anything and these are really hard to spoof.

Among smartphones, there are a few technologies that are becoming popular. Apple uses Face ID, where it first confirms “attention and intent” by checking if the eyes are open and directed at the device, then the TrueDepth camera projects and reads over 30,000 infrared dots to form a depth map of the face along with a 2D infrared image, which is then transformed into a mathematical representation to be compared with the enrolled facial data. Samsung phones, meanwhile, use a mix of facial recognition and Iris scanning to unlock the phone. Like fingerprints, the iris in the human eye is also unique and these devices make full use of it. With even other brands now packing this security feature in their phones and other mobile devices, you can be sure this will become standard in the coming months, unless another disruptor is already in the works.

And no, the technology is not going to be limited to smartphones. The ministry of civil aviation has announced that it will pilot a new Digi Yatra initiative in Bengaluru and Hyderabad airports, letting passengers enter airports based on facial recognition. It helps that UIDAI has given the government data with which it could authenticate an identity.

London-based iProov is one company that is already working in this space, having got clearance for a pilot project from the United States Department of Homeland Security. Aarti Samani, who drives product innovation for iProov, recently told me that their solution is different because it not only matches a recognisable face, but also checks if it is a genuine presence. She says that traditional face verification has had issues with recognising if it was indeed a real person and their solution specialises in ensuring the face on the other end was genuine. “So when you are doing a digital transaction, what is the one thing that everyone has? Either a phone or a laptop, right? Then what does every device have? A screen, a camera and a network. To know the user is actually real, there is skin on the face,” Samani says, explaining how their technology uses these three elements to solve the problem. “What we do is use the screen to project light on the face. The light interacts with the face, tells us where the space is; firstly, is this three dimensional; and secondly, is it covered with skin,” she says, adding that all the user has to do is hold the phone in a natural position.

iProov uses a combination of RGB to illuminate the face in a cryptographic sequence, which remains unique for a person in her entire lifetime. Samani says this ends up as a 2.5-second video that is uploaded to a server where it is analysed for being real and also matched with a photo in the database. iProov’s technology is device-agnostic as long as it has a camera and internet connection, thus making it ideal for a country like India. The uses are innumerable, ranging from banking to HR and even security in places like airports and government offices. Samani says the US Department of Homeland Security created 668 different types of spoofing attacks to test this solution and all of them failed. iProov, which is working on many products at the moment, has also perfected its technology to work well in case a subject has aged and if there are issues with the photograph, as is common in case of passports and other such documents.

With face recognition finally coming to a point where it is hard to spoof and with networks good enough to allow real-time authentication with a central server, we could well be on the start of a new phase in security where passwords slowly become redundant. As anyone who has used a new Apple or Samsung phone will agree, there is nothing more smooth than the phone unlocking as soon as it ‘sees’ you. Now, be prepared to use the same to log into your banking app or to take a remote job interview.