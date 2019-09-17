Explained: Why PM Modi is a Level 5 leader

Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

By Prakash Javadekar

Level 5 Leadership connotes Honesty and Integrity, Commitment & Passion, Decision Making, Accountability. Over and above, a level 5 leader must be a good communicator, creative and innovative, who delegates and empowers and is an Inspiring leader. On all these criteria, prime minister Narendra Modi stands out. His honesty and integrity is full & final. For him, national interest is the only interest. This image got widespread acceptability during his stint of 12 years as Gujarat CM. This stood out against the backdrop of policy paralysis, corruption and vaccum of leadership which country experienced during 2004-14. Therefore, people love him. The poorest of the poor is convinced about his honesty and integrity. It is well known that illiterate intelligence is more effective than educated incapacity many times. In five years, there is not a single charge of corruption against his government.

His humane face was visible when he consoled ISRO scientists after last minute snag in Chandrayaan-2. Before leaving Sriharikota, he delivered one of the best motivational speech to the scientist and engineers of ISRO.

After assuming power in 2014, he bowed before the Parliament footsteps, followed by bowing to the Constitution and declared that his government is dedicated to the welfare of the poor, SC/STs, downtrodden and hitherto neglected. He coined a slogan ‘sabka saath, sabka vikaas’. This year he added ‘sabka vishwas’ which explains his intentions very clearly.

He thinks differently and acts differently. To motivate and get full cooperation of bureaucracy, he appointed 10 groups of secretaries to prepare a roadmap for the government in 10 different sectors. All the groups gave presentations, and after due diligence, he asked them to work with speed to achieve their own goals. He asked them to present their progress the year after.

Probably, he is the first prime minister who has written a book to guide and give confidence to the students about how to approach the examination and challenges in life. He titled it as Exam Warriors. Successively for two years, he addressed more than 100 million students and parents. In his interaction with students, he even referred to PUBG, making it clear that he is updated on what is happening around. He establishes immediate connect with the students and youngsters.

He was probably the first Indian politician to realise the potential of social media and used it effectively not only to reach out but, establish immediate connect with the youth.

He is a communicator par excellence. He speaks directly to the people and creates a bond, gives confidence to them. People respond to his appeals even if they have to forgo gas subsidy or travel concessions. Through his communication, he motivates.

The decision on GST, demonetisation, Surgical Strike, Balakot Air Strike, action against corruption, Abrogation of Article 370 provisions, law banning Triple Talaq are some examples of decisive leadership.

Also, 10% EBC reservation, Ujwala gas scheme, Pradhanmantri Awas, Ujala giving LED, Mudra, Skill India, Ayushman Bharat, Kisan Sanman, Pension to unorganized labor- small traders- farmers, remunerative prices to farmers, 95 million toilets are examples of empowerment of poorer section.

GST is a living example of his faith in co-operative federalism. Decisions about every word of GST law, rules and rates were decided unanimously though there is a provision of decision by voting. Increase in devolution to the states from 32% of central resources to nearly 49.5% shows his faith in federalism. He has declared new goals for his second term—$5 trillion economy, assured water supply to every household, providing social security to all needy sections and, above all, ‘sabka vishwas’.

He is creative and innovative. He understands that India lacks in innovation, and only research & innovation will make India a part of the Big League. Therefore, he started ATAL Technology Labs in nearly 3,000 schools, where robotics, 3D printing and other advanced material is made available. Students experiment with these modern gadgets and come out with exciting ideas. These are mapped in Olympiad organised for this. For engineering students, he promoted ‘Smart India Hackathon’, where team of students work on some problem statement and come out with digital/hardware solutions. The final round is organised at 25 centres, in which 10,000 students work non-stop for 36 hours. Every year, he interacts with these students at midnight and inspires them.

He has ensured Atal Incubation Centre’s in various IITs/NITs. In this budget, he has come up with the scheme of the National Research Fund. He has sanctioned ‘PMs Scholarships’ to encourage real advanced research. He interacts regularly with start-ups and meets youths with innovative ideas.

(The author is Union minister for information & broadcasting. Views are personal)