Explained: India’s water crisis and what states need to do to solve it

While the Centre has set a target of providing clean drinking water to all by 2024, the latest National Sample Survey (NSS) shows that about 42% people in rural areas have to venture outside of their house every day—from 0.2 km to 1.5 km—to fetch drinking water. In urban areas, about 19% households have to go out of the house to fetch drinking water.

The data from NSS 76th round (July 2018 to December 2018) conducted by National Statistical Office (NSO) shows that 78.6% households in the country do not have access to piped water in their house. In rural areas, only 11.3% households have access to piped water in their households. While the quality of NSSO data has recently been questioned by experts, the government would still do well to pay attention to the findings to prepare for a worst-case scenario.

Hand-pumps remain the main source of drinking water for 43% of rural households. About 51% households in rural areas used improved source of drinking water located in the household premises. About 73% rural household and 51% urban households never treat the water before drinking.

The government has set up the Jal Shakti ministry, a poll promise of the BJP to integrate all water-related ministries under one ministry. As water falls under the state list of the Constitution, participation of states is crucial to make the mission of providing clean drinking water to all a success.