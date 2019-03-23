Explained: India’s exports and challenges ahead

By: | Published: March 23, 2019 2:44 AM

Trade deficit is expected to rise as exports could slow further owing to weak global demand.

India’s bulk of exports are still to Asia.

Exports in February grew 2.4% year-on-year (y-o-y), lower than 3.8% in January and imports grew 9.75% in February. For the period April to February FY19, while exports grew 8.9% y-o-y to $298 billion dollar, imports too, grew 7.3% to $464 billion.

Trade deficit, which declined from $126 billion in FY15 (April-Feb) to $97.9 billion dollar in FY17 same period, rose to $148 billion in FY18 to $165.6 billion in FY19 (April to Feb). Trade deficit has a bearing on the current account deficit and balance of payments which gets reflected in the fundamentals that affect the exchange rate.

Going ahead, trade deficit is expected to rise as exports could slow further owing to weak global demand. Further, oil deficit is likely to be higher in ensuing months. However, lower non-oil and gold imports because of weak domestic demand could partially offset some of the rise in trade deficit.

ALSO READ: India among fastest growing large economies in the world, says IMF; here’s what’s needed to sustain growth

India’s bulk of exports are still to Asia. However, the share has fallen from 48.7% in FY15 to 47.6% in FY19 (till Feb). The gain has been more to America which rose from 18.9% in FY15 to 21% in FY19 (till Feb).

The US is the leading country for Indian exports with 16% share in our total exports. So, any development on the side of Generalized System of Preferences (GSP) or other trade actions by the government on imports from India will have a bearing on our exports as it involves around $44 billion of exports.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. OPINION
  3. Explained: India’s exports and challenges ahead
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition