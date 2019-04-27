Explained: How Iran sanctions fuelling oil price rise

By: |
Published: April 27, 2019 1:33:05 AM

India was the second-largest buyer of Iranian crude oil after China.

Iran sanctions, oil price rise, oil price, Brent crude prices, US, crude imports, china, iranian crude oil, oil import bill, CARE Ratings The complete embargo on importing oil from Iran will mean that India will have to shift to other markets for sourcing oil. (Reuters)

For the first time since October last year, Brent crude prices touched $75 a barrel as the US has decided to end waivers on the sanction for oil imports from Iran, and Russian production has dropped as well. India sources around 10% of its total crude imports from Iran; the latter is the third-largest source of crude imports for India.

Also read: Your fuel bill set to rise as fuel retailers Indian Oil, BPCL look to recoup losses

India was the second-largest buyer of Iranian crude oil after China. It bought some 23 million tonnes of Iranian crude in 2018-19. Even countries like Japan and Italy are big importers of Iranian oil. The complete embargo on importing oil from Iran will mean that India will have to shift to other markets for sourcing oil.

As the prices of crude rise, India’s oil import bill will also increase. In FY19, India’s crude import bill alone was $114 billion, and the share of crude import was close to 23%. Higher crude prices will push up trade deficit and CAD as the quantity of crude imports is sticky. Moreover, domestic production of crude has dropped from 38.1 million tonnes in FY12 to 35.7 million tonnes in FY18.

Higher oil prices also put pressure on the rupee as the currency fell past the $70-mark to hit an over-seven-week low against a rising dollar. A CARE Ratings study shows that the coefficient between absolute value of exchange rate and Brent between April 1 and 22 was high at 0.62. Sustained increase in the price of oil can move the rupee down by 3-4% on an annual basis, given the dollar has already started strengthening globally. Higher oil prices will push up inflation, and consumers will have to pay more for petrol and diesel.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. OPINION
  3. Explained: How Iran sanctions fuelling oil price rise
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

RBI may slam brakes on interest rate cut spree after Donald Trump’s Iran oil blow
RBI may slam brakes on interest rate cut spree after Donald Trump’s Iran oil blow
Falling birth rate bigger worry than overpopulation, says study
Falling birth rate bigger worry than overpopulation, says study
If you want to save your job from robots, make a career in these fields, not science and tech
If you want to save your job from robots, make a career in these fields, not science and tech
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition