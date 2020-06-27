Explained: How India’s top cities are faring in their fight against Covid

The growth in death rates is even higher, at 12% in Faridabad and 15% in Gurugram.

INDIA, THE FOURTH highest nation in terms of cases, has crossed the 5- lakh mark. Still, infections in India are rising faster than the rest of the world. On Friday, the average daily growth rate in infections since June 1 was 4.1%, as compared to 1.7% in Russia.

At this rate, India will surpass Russia in another 10 days. Although growth rates in Mumbai have come down, Chennai and Delhi still seem to be growing fast. Delhi overtook Mumbai on Thursday, as the city with the most number of infections in the country. The share of four major cities— Delhi, Ahmedabad, Mumbai and Chennai—has not changed since June 1, but their share in deaths has increased from 50% to 56% during this period.

Meanwhile, daily growth in infections in other areas seem to be rising too. For instance, in the NCR region, infections in Faridabad are growing at 10%. The growth in death rates is even higher, at 12% in Faridabad and 15% in Gurugram. As new centres emerge, the government will need to expand the scope of testing, as it has done in Delhi.