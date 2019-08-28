Explained: How FCI hit by unpaid subsidies

There was concern that such an expansion of subsidies could lead to a large increase in the food bill for the government. Yet, the total amount of subsidised food grain sold by the FCI has actually declined post the NFSA, after peaking in FY13.

By Sanjay Mookim & Nafeesa Gupta

The Indian economy has large investment needs given the early stage of its development. Expectations of Indian governments are that they will facilitate and accelerate these investments, driving long term and rapid economic growth.

Yet, the Indian political system creates incentives to the contrary. The need to deliver growth to the vast majority at the lower end of the country’s pyramid inside a five-year electoral cycle drives governments to the left, with increased focus on redistribution. In this note, we do not argue for/against the merits of such incentives, but highlight the costs that such redistribution entails.

Here, we analyse the accounts of the Food Corporation of India tasked with a) providing price support to farmers, b) distributing food grains, c) maintaining adequate stocks and d) regulating market prices. Put simply, the FCI buys (food grain, mostly rice and wheat) high and sells low. The cash flow gap is made whole through subsidies the government of India provides annually. The FCI has recently come into focus as the government has struggled to pay its share of subsidies, forcing the FCI to borrow.

The government has historically paid the necessary subsidies to the FCI in cash; though it sometimes paid less than necessary amounts. This led to ‘carried forward’ subsidy claims which were subsequently honored. The government has recently paid less still, forcing the FCI to raise increasing amounts of debt. This debt is in essence a deferred subsidy payment. The FCI has no other means of (major) cash generation, and must rely on government payments to pay down its borrowings. Over the last three years, the FCI has borrowed c.`1.35 trillion (c.$20bn, or 0.7% of 2019 GDP).

Food subsidies—as a percentage of GDP—have remained relatively stable for the last few years; especially in the FY17-19 period, when subsidy payments were inadequate. Why has the government struggled to pay full amounts then?

This goes back to budget pressures. The government has increased expenditure on a few other schemes (in addition to the rise in costs driven by the pay commission revision) over the last few years, crowding out space for subsidies. In addition, tax revenues—as a percentage of GDP—have disappointed meaningfully in FY19, further adding to cash flow pressure at the Government. The government has effectively used the FCI’s balance sheet to borrow additional amounts, while keeping headline fiscal deficits in check.

Per capita consumption of rice in India has been relatively stable for decades. Consumption of wheat per capita has doubled since the 1960’s. Accounting for population growth, total consumption of rice/wheat in the country has grown at 2-3% CAGR over the last six decades.

This is a modest rate of expansion at best. Yet, the food subsidy bill for the government of India has grown at a c.14% CAGR over the last two decades, matching nominal GDP growth over time.

The government of India enacted the National Food Security Act (NFSA) in 2013, which significantly increased the scope of India’s subsidised food grain distribution programs. In theory, almost two-thirds of the population (75% in rural areas and 50% in urban areas) are eligible to purchase rice and wheat below cost from government agencies. It is estimated that the total number of beneficiaries of various food programs increased from c.350 million pre-NFSA to over 800 million post the NFSA.

In addition, the NFSA reduced selling prices of rice and wheat for the targeted population meaningfully. The NFSA also provides free daily cereals to pregnant women, lactating mothers and certain categories of children.

There was concern that such an expansion of subsidies could lead to a large increase in the food bill for the government. Yet, the total amount of subsidised food grain sold by the FCI has actually declined post the NFSA, after peaking in FY13.

The rise in food subsidies in the country can be attributed to two things: a) the continued increase in procurement prices for rice and wheat, and b) the recent decline in realisations on subsidised sale of cereals following the provisions of the NFSA. Realisations should stop falling, as the NFSA reductions in prices are fully implemented. Procurement prices (MSPs) though are likely to go up further, we think, even if at a slower pace than seen in the FY12-FY15 period. Political pressure to deliver economic/income upside to rural India—where a majority of Indian voters still reside—will push governments to deliver annual increases to purchase prices for cereals. The FCI may struggle to reduce sales quantities further, especially given the broad provisions of the NFSA. As a result, the food subsidy burden could continue to increase over the next few years.

The FCI sold c.15% less food grain in FY18 than it did in FY14. Yet, total procurement quantities have been broadly similar. This has led to a noticeable increase in inventories that the FCI carries, further adding to the FCI’s cash flow shortfalls.

Government procurement (FCI + state agencies) of rice and wheat—as a proportion of total country production—has also been increasing over the last few years even as the total output of these cereals has grown (at close to 3% CAGR for the last three years).

Wheat prices globally have fallen recently. The stability of the Indian rupee has meant that international prices are down even in rupee terms. Government MSPs for wheat have been increased (especially in 2018), when the MS Swaminathan formula was accepted by the government.

The increased gap in international-government prices will ideally drive more farmers to sell their output to government procurement agencies, in theory. Yet, FCI data suggests that it is inventories of rice—at the FCI—that have increased rapidly as well. This could simply be as the gap between domestic production of rice and domestic consumption is rising. With possible hurdles to exports, the FCI may be forced to purchase and store increasing amounts.

Edited excerpts from BofA-ML’s report titled FCI: large unpaid subsidies will limit MSP increases, dated August 19, 2019

Authors are research analysts, DSP Merrill Lynch (India) Views are personal