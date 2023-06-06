Expect status quo on stance

Consensus expectations are for a status quo on the repo rate at the upcoming Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting on June 8.

This is not surprising as headline CPI inflation continues to moderate, and the May CPI is expected to print at c.4.5%, lower than 4.7% in April. With domestic price pressures contained so far, headline CPI inflation is set to undershoot the MPC’s Q1-FY24 (quarter beginning April 2023) forecast of 5.1% by c.30-40bps.

Also, lower global commodity prices—on concerns around China and Europe growth—have kept input price- driven inflationary pressures in check. Specifically, crude oil prices have stayed below $80/bbl since April, lower than both the MPC’s and market expectations of $85/bbl—a likely peaking of global rates may also support a pause on rates.

Also read: Climate-centric governance a must

Besides, domestic growth has held up better than expected, evidenced in the recent GDP release, which showed Q4-FY23 GDP growth of 6.1% and an upward revision to FY23 growth to 7.2% (from the initial estimate of 7%). This combination of moderating inflation and steady growth momentum provides the MPC room to stay on hold and assess the impact of rate increases (250 bps since last year) on the economy.

The key focus for the market would thus be on the tone of the statement, the stance (currently at ‘withdrawal of accommodation’) and the voting pattern of MPC members on both the rate and the stance.

The MPC is likely to strike a cautious note on future inflation and maintain its ‘withdrawal of accommodation’ stance, while taking note of the better-than-expected inflation prints recently, for the following reasons.

First, there is significant uncertainty on monsoon performance. The onset of the monsoon has already been delayed. While the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a normal monsoon in the June-September period, the probability distribution shows a 45% chance of a below-normal monsoon. Private weather agency Skymet has already forecast a below-normal monsoon for this year.

Good crop production and reasonable reservoir levels are encouraging. However, in case the monsoon disappoints (intertemporal and interspatial distribution will be equally important factors to watch), risks to benign food inflation so far could increase. This is especially true for segments like perishables.

While the government has sufficient buffer stock for rice, which is the main crop in the summer season, inflationary pressures could rise on account of low stock of wheat and price pressures on pulses. The MPC is thus expected to patiently watch out the monsoon period before changing its vigil on inflation.

Second, global commodity prices have consistently surprised to the downside, primarily due to disappointment around China’s growth. With a likely announcement on a stimulus package by China’s policy makers, the impact on the commodity space will need to be closely watched. This also becomes important in the context of yet another round of crude oil production cuts by Saudi Arabia, which has pushed Brent prices higher to $77/bbl.

Also read: Q4 booster shot for GDP

Third, any softening of stance in the June policy meeting could impinge the full transmission of policy rate increases so far. While the Weighted Average Call Rate (WACR) and mortgage rates have has seen significant transmission, bank lending rates as captured by the Marginal Cost Of Lending Rate (MCLR) have seen only 50-60% transmission. Any softening in stance/tone could impede monetary policy transmission, in our view.

Similar to the April policy meeting, the MPC would want to contain market expectations of a rate cut in 2023, especially amid uncertainty on the monsoon and still-strong growth momentum; the market is currently pricing a 10 bps rate cuts in the next six months. Risks of better-than-expected domestic growth and its consequent impact on pricing power of goods/services providers will be another monitorable for the rest of the year.

In this context, the voting pattern of MPC members will be interesting to watch. To the market’s surprise, the MPC unanimously voted for a pause in April, with slightly more cautious comments on the inflation outlook driven by monsoon uncertainties and the crude oil supply cut by OPEC+. Continued monsoon uncertainty is likely to keep the tone of the statement cautious, in our view.

Besides the MPC’s rate decision and the tone of the statement, the market will closely watch for any guidance on lndian rupee (INR) liquidity. In recent weeks, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced measures to reduce volatility in overnight rates.

While the RBI may prefer to conduct operations to fine-tune liquidity to keep the WACR anchored to the repo rate rather than mentioning anything explicitly in its policy statement, any guidance will still be watched.

The writer is Head (South Asia), economics research, Standard Chartered Bank