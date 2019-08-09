Expect another 40 basis points rate cut by March

The RBI MPC expectedly cut 35bp by a 4-2 vote on August 7. (Reuters)

By Indranil Sen Gupta & Aastha Gudwani

The RBI MPC expectedly cut rates by 35bp in tune with Governor Das’s “out-of-the box” thinking. We now expect it to cut another 40bp to 5% by March from 5.25% earlier, with rains improving and global risks rising. The RBI MPC itself points out that “…the benign inflation outlook provides headroom for policy action to close the negative output gap…” Our base case has a 15bp cut on October 4, followed by a pause as inflation goes up on base effects and a final 25bp cut in February. Looking ahead, we expect banks to cut lending rates by 50bp by March. MCLR is already down 20 since February. This is critical for recovery as our India Activity Indicator signals weakness for the next 1-2 quarters. Why do we see transmission? Beyond rate cuts, the RBI has infused durable liquidity of $17.5bn FYTD, 40+% of our $35-40bn estimate for FY20. Second, the money market should continue in reverse repo mode till the Dusshera festival in early October. Third, yields are also falling with RBI OMO ($22bn BofAMLe, $7.5bn done) set to clear the Gsecs market. Finally, the MoF/RBI are taking multiple measures to de-stress banks.

The RBI MPC expectedly cut 35bp by a 4-2 vote on August 7. We now expect it to cut another 40bp to 5% by March from 5.25% earlier, with rains improving and global risks rising. Our base case has a 15bp cut on October 4, with July inflation tracking a low 3%, followed by a pause as inflation goes up on base effects and a final 25bp cut in February. As the RBI MPC has itself pointed out: “… Even as past rate cuts are being gradually transmitted to the real economy, the benign inflation outlook provides headroom for policy action to close the negative output gap. Addressing growth concerns by boosting aggregate demand, especially private investment, assume the highest priority at this juncture while remaining consistent with the inflation mandate…” We will review our call after greater clarity about the monsoon. The RBI MPC has raised their inflation forecasts to 3.5-3.7% (~4.5% BofAMLe) in 2HFY20 from 3.4-3.7% earlier. The FY20 growth forecast is also cut to 6.9% from 7% earlier. We see 20bp risk to our 7% FY20 growth forecast and 30bp risk to our 7.3% FY21 growth forecast.

Six compelling reasons for 40bp RBI rate cut

– Rain revival dampens agflation. The seasonal rainfall deficit has narrowed to 6% from 14% on July 28. The Met now forecasts 100% of normal rains in August-September.

– Escalation of US-China trade war raises risks amidst domestic slow down. Our BofAML India Activity Indicator is pointing to 1-2 quarters of weakness with the end-2018 liquidity crunch hurting growth.

– Global rates cycling down on Fed cut. Our US economists expect the FOMC to cut 75bp by December. RBI is now catching up with other BRICS central banks.

– Oil prices slipping. Our commodity analysts see a $20-30/bbl drop if China buys oil from Iran (see accompanying graphic).

– Benign inflation outlook. We track July inflation at a low 3% below June’s 3.2%. (see accompanying graphic)

– Time running out for lending rate cuts as busy industrial season starts in October. RBI rate cuts will signal lending rate cuts with 10y and deposit rates dropping on RBI liquidity infusion ($17.5bn FYTD $40bn for FY20 BofAMLe).

(Sen Gupta is Chief India Economist, & Gudwani is India Economist, BofA Merill Lynch Views are personal)