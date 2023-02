Expanding digital healthcare

The coverage of Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, the digital ecosystem for healthcare designed by the Centre, has grown at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 61% between FY21 and FY23 (till January), and has reached 322 million. The coverage picked up pace after the launch of the CoWIN platform, one of the main channels of Ayushman Bharat Health Account registrations. The linkage of health records and the health professionals’ registry has also picked up pace.

