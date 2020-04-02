Exodus of migrant workers: Media is not the problem, it is part of the solution

On the face of things, it is possible to argue that this is not a gag order, but merely the SC asking journalists to be responsible.

It is not clear what evidence the government had to argue, in the Supreme Court (SC), that tens of thousands of migrant workers decided to rush home in panic—and collected at the border and at various bus terminals—was because some fake news said the lockdown would last for more than three months. It is possible there were some WhatsApp and other forwards that said this, but surely there were even more convincing reasons? The prime minister, keep in mind, had told the country’s citizens that, while it may look as if the virus was under control, after staying at reasonable levels for a few weeks in several countries, the number of those infected kept rising manifold. Indeed, when the PM announced the 21-day lockdown, he said that if people didn’t observe this 21-day discipline, they were in danger of losing 21 years of their lives. And, while he asked employers not to cut wages in case their staffers didn’t come to work, given the precarious state of the economy, few employees—especially in the informal sector—would have any illusions that they would keep getting their salaries if the economy didn’t pick up; as it happens, FY21 GDP growth is expected to be between 0.5 and 2.5%.

In a grim economic situation, where it also looks like there is a big threat to life, most workers would want to go back home, to save on the costs of living in a big city and to be with their families who might need them. Since the government believes that it was fake news that caused the problem, it is not surprising it asked the SC to ‘prevent fake and inaccurate reporting’.

Even more shocking, the SC appears to have been swayed by the government’s argument and said, “it is therefore not possible for us to overlook this menace of fake news either by electronic, print or social media”. That both the government and SC don’t make a distinction between the news media and social media is, of course, quite disturbing. After reminding the country that Section 54 of the Disaster Management Act allows for a one-year imprisonment for those spreading rumours that result in panic, the SC said “we do not intend to interfere with the free discussion about the pandemic, but direct the media refer to and publish the official version about the developments”.

On the face of things, it is possible to argue that this is not a gag order, but merely the SC asking journalists to be responsible. But, once such orders are in place, it is then up to the authorities to interpret them in the manner they seem fit. Some parts of the ruling establishment have, for instance, rubbished the models of R Laxminarayan on the spread of the corona virus; is reporting this to be considered a “false alarm … leading to panic”? Lots of people in the government haven’t practised ‘social distancing’ which can cause the virus to spread faster; is reporting this to be cleared with the government first? In most such situations, and more so in trying ones like now, the government is either not aware of all goings-on, or it would prefer they not be highlighted; but it is the media’s job to highlight this so that there is course correction. While the government affidavit to the SC in the matter seems to suggest it would prefer bad news be kept to the minimum, it is unfortunate that the SC seems to have gone along. And, it is ironic that while blaming the media for peddling fake news, none other than the country’s solicitor general blithely told SC that 30% of the migrants could well be infected with the corona virus; when quizzed by the media later, he said it was just a hypothetical example and didn’t reflect the reality!