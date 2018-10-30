Exchange-traded funds: With increasing financialisation objectives of policymaking, is it time for commodity futures ETFs in India

Global ETF assets witnessed a boom since the financial crisis, growing at a healthy compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 27%, with assets estimated at .8 trillion by 2017.

-By V Shunmugam & Scini Vijayachandran

The oft-quoted reason for the 2008 global financial crisis is the preponderance of trading and investment in products that were often structurally opaque, traded bilaterally with potential systemic risks. Amidst the plethora of unbridled product innovation, in response to the call of G20/Financial Stability Board, the exchange traded funds (ETFs) structured with high transparency have gone from strength to strength, proving to be one of the fastest-growing financial instruments providing transparent and cost-effective access to retail investors, and portfolio and fund managers.

Global ETF assets witnessed a boom since the financial crisis, growing at a healthy compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 27%, with assets estimated at $4.8 trillion by 2017. ETFs, amongst other financial products, played a major role in financialisation of savings in advanced economies at a time when the trust in financial markets and instruments was waning. ETFs have evolved over the last decade to address varied and growing needs of investors, yet being transparent and with enhanced accessibility all the time. With increasing financialisation objectives of policymaking, it’s time for ETFs to be rightfully leveraged in India to entice savings in financial markets, especially with products such as commodity ETFs.

Evolution of ETFs in global markets

The origin of ETF-type products can be traced back to 1990, when Toronto 35 Index Participation Units offered exposure to 35 of the largest companies in Canada and got listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. This was followed by the launch of one of the most successful and the largest ETFs in the world, i.e. SPDR S&P 500 in the US in 1993. Later, other institutions followed the path, with State Street Global Advisors, Morgan Stanley, Barclays, etc, introducing varied ETF products to the investors.

ETF industry continued to include other asset classes, such as commodities, debt instruments and currencies, in addition to the traditional asset class of equities. Among them, it would be worthwhile to note that SPDR Gold Shares, a physically-backed gold ETF, attracted more than $1 billion in investments within three days of its launch during 2004. It is worthwhile here to also note that the idea of a gold ETF was first mooted in India, when the Benchmark Asset Management Company Pvt Ltd filed its proposal in 2002. Later, in 2005, ETF Securities listed the world’s first oil ETF, comprised of Brent oil futures. As part of continuing innovation, ProShares launched leveraged and inverse ETFs during 2006 in an attempt to deliver the benefits of commodity derivatives in a safe and secure manner to the investors. The evolution in ETFs continued with the launch of Alternative ETFs that focused on parameters such as inflation, volatility, etc.

Therefore, owing to various structural merits of investing using ETFs such as low-cost, easy access, high transparency, efficient price discovery, better liquidity, etc—besides the availability of a wide gamut of ETFs investing in assets across sectors to choose from—the global ETF industry witnessed a notable growth in the last few years. In fact, in 2017 alone, ETFs saw a robust growth of more than 10% in rise in assets under management (AUM), i.e. $460 billion globally.

Rise of commodity ETFs

As ETFs evolved over the years from investing in equities to other alternative investment asset classes, one of the important asset class that became easily accessible to investors through ETFs was commodities. While commodities are well-acknowledged as an asset class that acts as a portfolio diversifier, a hedge against inflation, known for better risk-adjusted returns, commodity ETFs owing to their simplicity and cost-effectiveness have attracted large passive institutional investors like pensions funds, insurance companies and retail investors globally.

Broadly, commodity ETFs gain exposure to commodities by investing in physical commodity, commodity futures or shares of commodity-intensive companies. However, investing in the physical commodity is not suitable for every commodity, as very few commodities like gold can be stored for reasonable returns at moderate costs. Even in storable commodities, the storage costs weigh heavily over the roll-over costs. Additionally, collateral benefits arising out of investment in commodity derivative contracts are a crucial factor in deciding whether to invest in futures contracts or physical commodities. Given this advantage and the growth of exchanges as safe and secure trading avenues flourishing with liquidity, globally a large number of commodity ETFs based on commodity futures have been introduced.

ETFs that either track a basket of commodities or a single commodity are prevalent in advanced global economies. For example, Invesco’s PowerShares DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund, with above $2.7 billion of AUM, started in 2006, is one of the largest commodity ETFs that invests in a basket of 14 commodity futures contracts and seeks to track changes in the level of DBIQ Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Index Excess Return Index, plus the interest income from the Fund’s holdings in US Treasury securities and money market income. In the US, currently, there are about 126 commodity ETFs, with above $60 billion (Rs 4.2 lakh crore) in AUM. Most of these ETFs are focused on energy, metals and agriculture sectors that provide easy and secure investor access to varied commodities.

In addition to the plain-vanilla commodity ETFs, those based on advanced strategies like leveraged ETFs and inverse ETFs on broad indices and single commodities have also been made available in the global markets during the last decade or so. In the US, more than 30 commodity ETFs with such advanced trading strategies are available. Notable among them include VelocityShares 3X Inverse Natural Gas, ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil, and VelocityShares 3X Long Natural Gas.

Helping hand in financialisation

In the last three decades since their introduction, ETFs have become one of the most popular passive investment vehicles for retail and professional investors in developed markets such as Europe and the US, as they deliver the benefits of diversification in a cost-effective and easy manner. In the US, ETFs garnered a share of more than 15% of the total net assets of registered investment companies by 2017. Trading in ETFs also accounts for about a quarter of the daily volume in US stock markets, which even rises up to 40% on volatile trading days. However, ETFs in India are yet to attain comparable levels as they account for only around 4% of the Rs 22 lakh crore Direct Institutional Investments industry as on September 30, 2018. One of the conspicuously missing ETF product in India is commodity futures based ETFs. These ETFs are particularly desirable given investor interests in commodities and the pending institutional investors to be allowed for investment in commodities. The existence and healthy evolution of commodity futures based ETFs can, in fact, catalyse retail participation in commodities and will provide opportunities for investments to other institutional investors such as insurance and pension funds industry for tactical purposes. Such ETFs will also strengthen the price discovery process of the commodity derivative markets, besides enhancing the cost-effectiveness of the process of commodity price risk management.