Even best-performing states in India in terms of justice delivery score quite low

In RLI 2019, India ranks quite poorly in civil justice, while performing marginally better in criminal justice delivery.

The recently released India Justice Report (IJR) 2019 found that Maharashtra, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu are the leading Indian states when it comes to justice delivery while Jharkhand, Bihar, and Uttar Pradesh are the worst-performing, among large-to-medium sized states. The report uses publicly available data to analyse the performance of individual states on four “pillars” of justice delivery—police, judiciary, prisons, and legal aid. The report highlights that even the best-performing states scores less than 60% in their performance on capacity across all four categories.

In the Rule of Law Index (RLI) 2019, India ranked 68th of 126 nations. It ranked 111th for order and security, which can be a proxy for policing efficiency. While Tamil Nadu was the top-ranking state in the IJR for the pillar ‘police’, it had an unimpressive score of 6.5 out of 10. This means the state of policing in other states doesn’t pass muster. Indeed, with just 6.4% of the police force having received in-service training, and only 7% of all police personnel in the country being women, policing lacks skills and the required sensitisation, especially on gender concerns. In RLI 2019, India ranks quite poorly in civil justice, while performing marginally better in criminal justice delivery. So, even the top-ranking states in the India Justice Report need serious policing and judicial reforms urgently—even the Supreme Court has weighed in on the this. But, as the IJR shows, things have barely moved.