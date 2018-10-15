European Union plans CO2 emission monitoring from space by 2020 – where are cuts from its member nations?

European Union plans CO2 emission monitoring from space by 2020 (Image: Reuters)

The European Space Agency, by the late 2020s, will be deploying miniature carbon dioxide measuring instruments in space, via a constellation of satellites, which will check if cities and plants are sticking to their respective emission caps. This will detect GHG emission fluctuations on a daily basis. This will complement existing and proposed CO2 monitoring efforts from the agency, such as the Sentinel Earth-observing satellites that could come online in the next few years and the US’s OCO2, China’s TanSat and Japan’s GOSAT that are already performing monitoring functions. While OCO2 et al have been monitoring emissions for a wider ambit of purposes, Europe’s new monitoring proposal has only compliance with emission treaties in mind.

The effort is certainly welcome, given there is nothing at the moment to ensure countries report progress accurately. But most Paris deal signatories, including the EU, are doing nowhere near enough to keep the warming trajectory for 2050 to below 1.5oC over pre-industrial levels. And, as the latest IPCC special report points out, time has run out, and the world can only hope that drastic, unprecedented reduction measures outrun the pace of warming. Climate Action Tracker, an international public-private partnership to track climate action by Paris signatories, rates the EU’s commitments as “insufficient”, meaning that the commitments are the least stringent part of the EU’s fair share range and are not consistent with holding warming below 2oC, let alone 1.5oC. If all countries’ targets were in this range, warming will overshoot 2oC, even possibly 4oC. While there is no use blaming EU—when the worst historical offender, the US, has walked out of the Paris deal—the fact is that it will have to make more ambitious efforts, and India and other nations that are pulling out all stops to keep warming under 1.5oC must prevail on the EU and other developed nations in this regard.