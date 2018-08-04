Enrolment of women has shown a 45% increase to 17.4 million in 2017-18 from 12 million in 2010-11, and Muslims’ enrolment increased by 37% during the same period, data from the All India Survey on Higher Education for 2017-18 show.

Enrolment of Muslims and women has increased in higher education, signalling future upliftment of these socio-economically vulnerable groups. Enrolment of women has shown a 45% increase to 17.4 million in 2017-18 from 12 million in 2010-11, and Muslims’ enrolment increased by 37% during the same period, data from the All India Survey on Higher Education for 2017-18 show. Interestingly, even enrolment of students from Other Backward Classes has grown as well.

Overall, enrolment in higher education has grown considerably during the last five years. It increased from 3.24 crore in FY14 to 3.67 crore in 2017-18, a CAGR of 2.5%. Programme-wise, PhD saw a CAGR of 8.4% and post-graduation 1.5%.

The number of universities increased from 723 in FY14 to 903 in FY18. In fact, 343 universities are privately managed, 357 universities are located in rural areas and 15 universities are exclusively for women.

Total enrolment in higher education has been estimated at 36.6 million, with 19.2 million boys and 17.4 million girls. The number of female students is more than male students for MPhil and post-graduation. Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) in higher education is 25.8% for the 18-23 years age group. GER for male population is 26.3% and for females it is 25.4%. For Scheduled Castes it is 21.8%, and for Scheduled Tribes it is 15.9%.