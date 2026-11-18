Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s participation in the 23rd Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)-India summit—which is the 13th time he has attended such meetings since 2014—and the 21st East Asia Summit in Manila clearly reflects the importance India attaches to its relations with this 11-member regional grouping. India’s engagement with ASEAN is foundational to its strategic pivot to a prosperous Indo-Pacific. Looking eastwards, however, would make greater strategic sense if it is also undergirded by closer trade and investment relations. In this regard, India’s ruling dispensation is deeply ambivalent about the ASEAN-India Trade in Goods Agreement (AITIGA) that came into force in 2010. Despite a twofold rise in two-way trade in goods since then to $128 billion in 2025-26, there are misgivings over the AITIGA as it resulted in a tenfold increase in our bilateral trade deficit to $51.5 billion.

India must make its best efforts to make the AITIGA work to its advantage. To be sure, it has sought a review of this agreement but this process has been dragging on since November 2019. There was limited progress in the 15th meeting of the AITIGA joint committee in Jakarta. The next meeting will be held in January 2027. India’s concerns are that the AITIGA is a deal with China by stealth and has accordingly sought tighter product-specific rules of origin despite the fact that the agreement’s rules are already strict by global standards. ASEAN is resisting such demands and has its own concerns regarding our non-tariff barriers. According to trade experts like Ajay Srivastava, the way forward is to drop these demands for tighter product-specific rules and offer reciprocal market access to members like Vietnam and Indonesia which India did not press when the AITIGA was inked.

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Even if the review of the AITIGA is taking more time than necessary, India is stepping up engagement with individual members with discussions on trade facilitation and developing bilateral trade relations of a much higher quality, according to Rudrendra Tandon, secretary (east), ministry of external affairs. Trade and economic cooperation featured prominently in Modi’s bilaterals with counterparts in Singapore, Thailand, and the President of Philippines on the sidelines of the ASEAN and East Asia summits. The delays in the AITIGA review process has not come in the way of a momentum in India’s exports to ASEAN members that reflects a broader structural shift to Asia and Africa in the latest trade numbers. India’s overall exports grew year-on-year by 22% in April-October 2026 but shipments to ASEAN members were up by 64%, led by Singapore (107.5%), Malaysia (106.9%), Indonesia (37.3%), and Vietnam (29.3%).

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A closer engagement with ASEAN clearly is in India’s interests as it seeks a deeper engagement with the Indo-Pacific region. Stakeholders like India Inc can contribute to this process by stepping up their investments in Southeast Asia like the Aditya Birla Group did in yesteryear. While addressing the ASEAN-India summit, Modi forcefully highlighted that India’s growth and ASEAN’s prosperity are deeply interconnected and proposed several key initiatives such as long-term ASEAN-India maritime cooperation, including seafarers’ safety, free e-visas for tourists from the grouping, ASEAN-India Space Hackathon, and cooperation in mining and critical minerals. Getting the AITIGA to work better could be a basis for reconsidering joining the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership and other mega regional groupings like the 12-member Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership in the future.